Fight breaks out between two Akron high schools at basketball tournament

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW)– A fight broke out between two Akron high schools on Wednesday.

It involved East High School and Buchtel Community Learning Center during a boys basketball tournament in North Ridgeville.

“This is without question an unfortunate incident that is not representative of the expectations and school culture that exists throughout the Akron Public Schools. I want to make it clear that this type of conduct is not tolerated,” superintendent Christine Fowler Mack said.

“We greatly appreciate the response of our coaches and players, as well as security officers and our administrators, for de-escalating the situation.”

The Northeast District Athletic Board said it will have a statement about the next steps later on Thursday. The Ohio High School Athletic Association said it is reviewing video.