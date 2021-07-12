Fight breaks out at Fairlawn Chuck E Cheese

NEWARK, CA – JANUARY 16: A sign is posted in front of a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant on January 16, 2014 in Newark, California. CEC Entertainment, operator of 577 kid-themed restaurants, announced today that it has agreed to be purchased by private equity firm Apollo Global Management for $1.3 billion. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WJW) — Fairlawn police say punches were thrown and tables pushed over during a fight that broke out at the Chuck E Cheese on W. Market Street Sunday.

A little before 11 p.m., officers responded to a call about a fight at the arcade, according to a police report.

When officers arrived they say they saw people yelling at each other, pushing over tables and knocking chairs into the party next to them.

Police say two men got into a physical fight and started throwing punches.

Multiple people trying to stop the fight were also punched, according to police.

Because of conflicting statements, no charges are filed at this time.