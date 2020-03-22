Fifth Third bank gives employees bonuses for offering essential services

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio’s Fifth Third Bank announced Sunday it is giving a special payment to employees who are providing essential banking services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fifth Third will provide its customer service and other employees who work on-site a special payment of up to $1000, which will be paid in $500 installments in April and May.

“Many of our banking center, operations and call center employees are coming to work while facing challenges related to childcare, transportation or general concern for their family’s well-being,” said Greg D. Carmichael, chairman, president and CEO of Fifth Third Bancorp. “Our employees are making a real difference for our customers as we navigate this pandemic. We need to do the same for our employees and want to recognize how appreciative we are of their extraordinary service.”

Fifth Third says it has added enhanced cleaning measures to its offices.