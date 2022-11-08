Stacks of colorful Fiesta® Dinnerware bowls. Photo provided by Fiesta® Dinnerware.

HARTVILLE, Ohio (WBOY/WJW) — A new outlet store is opening in Northeast Ohio this month.

Fiesta Dinnerware, known for its brightly colored plates and bowls made in America since 1936, is headed to Hartville Marketplace & Flea Market (1289 Edison Street Northwest).

A grand opening celebration is going down from Thursday, Nov. 17 through Saturday, Nov. 19.

The 8,500 square feet will include first quality, seconds quality and decorated seasonal sections.

Hartville is about 60 miles from Newell, West Virginia, where Fiesta is based.