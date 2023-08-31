[Editor’s Note: SkyFOX provides a look at the scene at about 6 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) – One person is dead and three others are badly hurt after an overnight crash on Cleveland’s east side.

The crash involved two vehicles and took place shortly before 2 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, near Kinsman Road and E. 116th Street.

FOX 8 Photo

One of the vehicles caught on fire and a utility pole was knocked over.

As a result, traffic lights stretching several blocks were not working and the area was shut down.

Officials say, one person was determined to be dead on the scene. Three others were transported to nearby hospitals. Those victims include a 25-year-old man, a 40-year-old man, and a 30-year-old woman.

It’s not clear yet what caused the crash.