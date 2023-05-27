UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — University Heights police say a head-on collision on Cedar Road near Brockway Road Saturday afternoon turned fatal.

The impact sparked a fire that burned both vehicles. And police said when they arrived on scene around 4:30 p.m. “occupants of the vehicles were determined to be deceased.” Another person was said to be injured in the crash and was taken to a nearby hospital.

It took several hours to clear the debris and reopen the intersection.

WJW photo

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office has not yet identified any victims and police continue to investigate the crash. They did not say what led to the crash.