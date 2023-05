CLEVELAND (WJW) – A fiery crash on I-90 in the early hours of Thursday morning closed the highway and sent a woman to the hospital.

The crash took place shortly after 2 a.m. in the westbound lanes near East 140th Street in Cleveland.

According to officials, a vehicle slammed into a disabled vehicle. Both cars were on fire when first responders arrived on the scene.

First responders say a 23-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition.