Fewer unemployment claims show people are returning to work in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – 32,788 people filed for unemployment in Ohio last week.

It brings the 13-week total from the start of the coronavirus pandemic to 1,360,631.

That’s more than the total of the last three years combined.

The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services (ODJFS) has processed 94% of its unemployment claims, according to a press release.

Nationally, 1.5 million people applied for unemployment last week.

The unemployment rate declined from 14.7% to 13.3%.

