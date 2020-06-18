Breaking News
Fewer unemployment claims show people are returning to work in Ohio

by: Talia Naquin

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – 32,788 people filed for unemployment in Ohio last week.

It brings the 13-week total from the start of the coronavirus pandemic to 1,360,631.

That’s more than the total of the last three years combined.

Ohio borrows $3.1 billion to pay unemployment benefits

The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services (ODJFS) has processed 94% of its unemployment claims, according to a press release.

Nationally, 1.5 million people applied for unemployment last week.

The unemployment rate declined from 14.7% to 13.3%.

