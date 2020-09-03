Fewer than a million people file new unemployment claims; more than 13 million jobless nationwide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – 18,719 people in Ohio filed initial unemployment claims last week, according to statistics from The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS).

That’s in addition to 339,957 continued jobless claims in the state.

ODJFS reports that’s 436,345 fewer than the peak earlier this year.

Nationally, initial jobless claims were 881,000, according to the U.S. Labor Department.

13.3 million people continue to claim jobless benefits.

