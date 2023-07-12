*Attached video: What makes the Great Geauga County Fair so unique?

(WJW) — There is a fun festival to attend nearly every day this summer in Northeast Ohio!

We’ve put together a compiled list of all the festivals in and around our area so you never run out of things to do.

Check out the list of festivals:

July:

7/12-7/15 – Strongsville Homecoming Festival – Strongsville

7/12-7/15 – Grecian Festival – Canton

7/12, 7/14-7/16 – Asian Lantern Festival at the Cleveland Zoo – Cleveland

7/13-7/15 – Alive Christian Music Festival – Mineral City

7/13-7/16 – Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish Festival – Cleveland

7/13-7/16 – Our Lady of Mount Carmel Summer Festival – Niles

7/14-7/16 – Cleveland Irish Cultural Festival – Berea/Middleburg Hgts

7/14-7/16 – St. Charles Borromeo Homecoming Carnival – Parma

7/14-7/16 – St. John Vianney Summer Festival – Mentor

7/14-7/16 – Island Fest – Kelleys Island

7/14-7/16 – Plein Air Art Festival – Lakeside

7/14-7/16 – Painesville Party in the Park – Painesville

7/14-7/16 – Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival – Mansfield

7/15 – Scene Ale Fest – Cleveland

7/15 – Kent Blues Fest – Kent

7/15 – The Feast of Santo Stefano del Lupo – Akron

7/15 – Uncorked: Wine Festival – Cleveland

7/15 – Dog Days of Summer – Chardon

7/15 – Tequila Fest Cleveland – Cleveland

7/15 – Summer Meltdown Festival – Lakewood

7/15 – Westside Flea– North Olmsted

7/15 – Willoughby ArtsFest – Willoughby

7/15 – Beach City Summer Bash – Beach City

7/15 – Middle Bass Island Music Festival – Middle Bass Island

7/15 – Butterfly Festival – Youngstown

7/15 – Headlands BeachFest – Mentor

7/15 – Ukrainian Village Festival – Parma

7/15-7/16 – The Great Lakes Medieval Faire and Marketplace – Rock Creek

7/16 – Taste of Tremont – Cleveland

7/16 – Medina Art in the Park – Medina

7/16 – Lavender Trails (Vendor Sunday) – Orrville

7/19-7/22 – Mt. Carmel Festival – Lowellville

7/19-7/22 – Asian Lantern Festival at the Cleveland Zoo – Cleveland

7/19-7/23 – St. Demetrios Grecian Festival – Warren

7/20 – Taste of Akron – Akron

7/20-7/22 – West Farmington Community Days Festival – West Farmington

7/20-7/23 – Sheffield Lake Community Days – Sheffield Lake

7/20-7/23 – St. Paul Grecian Festival – North Royalton

7/20-7/23 – Ss. Robert and William Family Festival – Euclid

7/21-7/22 – Mahoning Valley Irish Festival – Youngstown

7/21-7/22 – Johnny Appleseed Festival – Apple Creek

7/21-7/22 – African American Arts Festival – Canton

7/21-7/22 – The Summer Market – Lorain

7/21-7/23 – Lambert Days – Ohio City

7/21-7/23 – St. Joseph’s Ox Roast Fair – Mantua

7/21-7/23 – Oktoberfest in July – Willoughby

7/21-7/23 – Festa Italiana – Cuyahoga Falls

7/21-7/23 – Grateful Fest – Garrettsville

7/21-7/23 – Rotary Rib Burn-Off – Bedford

7/21-7/23 – SummerFest at Claremar Twin Lakes Camping Resort – New London

7/21-7/23 – Seven Hills Home Days Festival – Seven Hills

7/21-7/23 – Wine and Walleye Festival – Ashtabula

7/22 – Peninsula Flea at Heritage Farms – Peninsula

7/22 – Rockin’ the Rez – New London

7/22 – Ukrainian Food Fest – North Royalton

7/22 – Knox Township Festival – North Georgetown

7/22-7/23 – The Great Lakes Medieval Faire and Marketplace – Rock Creek

7/22-7/23 – Akron African American Festival – Akron

7/22-7/23 – Akron Arts Expo – Akron

7/22-7/23 – St. Maron Lebanese Fun Fest – Youngstown

7/22-7/23 – Serbian Festival – Parma

7/23 – Vintage Marketplace at the Falls – Olmsted Falls

7/23 – Valley City Frog Jump Festival – Valley City

7/26-7/29 – Asian Lantern Festival at the Cleveland Zoo – Cleveland

7/27-7/30 – Our Lady of Mount Carmel Italian Festival – Youngstown

7/27-7/30 – Holy Family Festival – Parma

7/27-7/30 – Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Festival – Cleveland Heights

7/27-7/30 – Fairview Park Summerfest – Fairview Park

7/27-7/30 – Streetsboro Family Days – Streetsboro

7/28-7/29 – Rittman Sleepwalker Festival – Rittman

7/28-7/29 – Canal Winchester Blues and Ribfest – Canal Winchester

7/28-7/29 – Wizardly World of Kent – Kent

7/28-7/29 – Queen of Heaven Fun Days – Uniontown

7/28-7/30 – Lorain County Music Fest – Elyria

7/28-7/30 – Balloon Classic, Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival – Canton

7/28-7/30 – Solon Home Days – Solon

7/28-7/30 – Harmar Days Festival – Marietta

7/29 – Wild Maple Music Festival – Chardon

7/29 – Portage Lake’s Kiwanis Pirate Days Festival – Akron

7/29 – Grafton Sizzlin’ Summer Festival – Grafton

7/29 – Mansfield Children’s Festival – Mansfield

7/29 – Grand Slam Beerfest at Progressive Field – Cleveland

7/29-7/30 – The Great Lakes Medieval Faire and Marketplace – Rock Creek

7/29-7/30 – Zoar Harvest Festival and Antique Show – Zoar

7/29-7/30 – Holy Fair and Festival – Wellington

7/29-7/30 – Serbian Festival – Akron

7/30 – St. Justin Martyr Parish Summer Festival – Wickliffe

AUGUST

8/5-8/6 – Puerto Rican Parade and Cultural Festival – Cleveland

8/2, 8/4-8/6 – Asian Lantern Festival at the Cleveland Zoo – Cleveland

8/3-8/5 – Carnation Food Fest (Carnation Festival) – Alliance

8/3-8/5 – St. Joseph’s Lake Breeze Festival – Avon Lake

8/3-8/5 – Summit County Italian American Festival – Akron

8/3-8/6 – St. Patrick Parish Festival – Hubbard

8/4-8/5 – Victory Live Fest (Buzzard Fest/Country Jam) – North Ridgeville

8/4-8/5 – Independence Home Days – Independence

8/4-8/5 – Our Lady of the Cedars Lebanese Festival – Fairlawn

8/4-8/5 – Rogues Hollow Festival – Doylestown

8/4-8/5 – Vintage Ohio Wine Fest (and a Little Brew, too) – Kirtland

8/4-8/6 – Greater Youngstown Italian Fest – Youngstown

8/4-8/6 – Twins Days Festival – Twinsburg

8/4-8/6 – Grassfire Festival – Garrettsville

8/5 – Our Lady Queen of Peace Family Fest – Grafton

8/5 – Vinin in the Vines Music Festival – Wakeman

8/5 – Country Fest Cleveland – Burton

8/5 – Peninsula Flea at Heritage Farms – Peninsula

8/5 – Jerry Garcia’s Birthday Celebration – Fairport Harbor

8/5 – Lakewood Arts Festival – Lakewood

8/5 – Copley Heritage Day – Copley

8/5 – Quinstock – Catawba Island

8/5 – Mansfield Pride Festival – Mansfield

8/5-8/6 – Taste of St. Casimir’s – Cleveland

8/5-8/6 – The Great Lakes Medieval Faire and Marketplace – Rock Creek

8/5-8/6 – Pymatuning Lake Festival – Andover

8/5-8/6 – 18th Century Colonial Trade Fair – Loudonville

8/5-8/6 – Arts in the Park – Port Clinton

8/6 – Nature Arts Festival – Russell Township/Novelty

8/6 – Chardon Arts Festival – Chardon

8/6 – The FEST – Wickliffe

8/6 – St. Peter Parish Festival – Lorain

8/9-8/12 – Days in the Park (Carnation Festival) – Alliance

8/9-8/13 – Asian Lantern Festival at the Cleveland Zoo – Cleveland

8/10-8/13 – Italian-American Heritage Festival – Warren

8/11 – Outlaw Music Festival – Cuyahoga Falls

8/11-8/12 – Orrville Lions Club Rib and Music Fest – Orrville

8/11-8/12 – Creston Ox Roast – Creston

8/11-8/12 – Homecoming – Kelleys Island

8/11-8/13 – Lazy Daisy – Garrettsville

8/11-8/13 – Ohio Celtic Festival – Painesville Township

8/11-8/13 – Freed Fest – Salem

8/11-8/13 – North Ridgeville Corn Festival – North Ridgeville

8/12 – Raccoon (Geauga) County Music Festival – Burton

8/12 – Akron Pickle Fest – Akron

8/12 – The Kent Flea and Makers Market – Kent

8/12 – Servants of Mary Family Festival and Fireworks Show – Windsor

8/12 – Chardon Brewfest – Chardon

8/12 – North Canton Main Street Festival – North Canton

8/12 – Sonnenberg Homecoming – Apple Creek

8/12 – Last Stop Willoughby (Train) Festival – Willoughby

8/12 – Downtown Massillon Fun Fest – Massillon

8/12 – Brewfest Waterfront District – Lorain

8/12 – Peaches and Cream Summer Harvest Festival – Berlin Heights

8/12 – Uptown Untapped Beer Festival – Westerville

8/12-8/13 – Shaker Woods Festival – Columbiana

8/12-8/13 – The Great Lakes Medieval Faire and Marketplace – Rock Creek

8/12-8/13 – Hale Farm Civil War Reenactment – Bath

8/12-8/15 – Feast of the Assumption – Cleveland

8/13 – Our Lady of Sorrows Slovak Heritage Festival – Youngstown

8/13 – Richfield Community Day – Richfield

8/13 – Feast of the Assumption West – Broadview Heights

8/13 – Cleveland International Kite Festival – Cleveland

8/13 – Obzinky (Harvest Festival) – Chagrin Falls

8/13 – An Affair on the Square Craft Fest – Medina

8/16-8/20 – Asian Lantern Festival at the Cleveland Zoo VII – Cleveland

8/17-8/18 – The Flats Festival of the Arts – Cleveland

8/17-8/19 – D-Day Conneaut – Conneaut

8/17-8/20 – Brier Hill Italian Festival – Youngstown

8/18-8/19 – Sts. Peter and Paul Russian Food Festival – Lorain

8/18-8/19 – Rock the Block – South Euclid

8/18-8/19 – Mentor CityFest – Mentor

8/18-8/20 – Saint John Bosco International Festival – Parma Heights

8/18-8/20 – St. Mary Romanian Festival – Cleveland

8/18-8/20 – Cleveland Donauschwaben Sommer Oktoberfest – Olmsted Township

8/18-8/20 – Cleveland Area Pagan Pride Days – Bedford

8/18-8/20 – Valley City Street Fair – Valley City

8/19 – Dog Days of Summer Festival – Kent

8/19 – Circle Festival and Light Parade – Tallmadge

8/19 – Portage County Craft Beer Festival – Streetsboro

8/19 – Whiskey Island Paddlefest – Cleveland

8/19 – Peddlers Fest – Lodi

8/19 – Art-A-palooza – Green

8/19 – South Town Music Festival – Medina

8/19 – Highland Square PorchRokr Festival – Akron

8/19 – Water Lantern Festival – Cleveland

8/19-8/20 – Shaker Woods Festival – Columbiana

8/19-8/20 – Props and Pistons Festival – Akron

8/19-8/20 – St. Maron Food Festival – Independence

8/20 – Mill Street August Makers’ Market – Medina

8/20 – St. Mary’s of the Assumption Parish Picnic – Geneva

8/23-8/24 – Bash on the Bay – Put-in-Bay

8/23-8/27 – Asian Lantern Festival at the Cleveland Zoo – Cleveland

8/24-8/27 – North Olmsted Homecoming Festival – North Olmsted

8/25 – Austinburg Country Days – Austinburg

8/25-8/26 – Marshallville Historical Days – Marshallville

8/25-8/27 – North Royalton Community Festival – North Royalton

8/25-8/27 – St. Mark’s Egyptian Festival – Seven Hills

8/26 – Sunflower Harvest and Makers Market – Hartville

8/26 – Bainbridge Rox – Chagrin Falls

8/26 – Marblehead Lions Club Perch Festival – Marblehead

8/26 – Akron Pride Festival – Akron

8/26-8/27 – La Placita Latino Festival – Cleveland

8/26-8/27 – St. Josaphat Ukrainian Festival – Parma

8/26-8/27 – Great Trail Festival I – Malvern

8/26-8/27 – Art on the Green – Hudson

8/26-8/27 – Shaker Woods Festival – Columbiana

8/26-8/27 – Cleveland Garlic Festival – Cleveland

8/27 – One World Day – Cleveland

8/27 – Mutt Strut – Kirtland

8/27 – Ashland Ohio Pride by Waters Edge – Ashland

8/27 – Vintage Marketplace at the Falls III – Olmsted Falls

8/31-9/4 – St. Rocco Festival – Cleveland

September

9/1-9/3 – The Made in Ohio Arts and Crafts Festival – Bath

9/1-9/3 – Akron Pizza Fest – Akron

9/1-9/3 – St. Michael Festival – Worthington

9/1-9/3 – Perch, Peach, Pierogi and Polka Festival – Port Clinton

9/1-9/3 – Labor Day BBQ and Music Festival – Barberton

9/1-9/4 – Milan Melon Festival – Milan

9/1-9/4 – Summerdance – Garrettsville

9/1-9/4 – Cleveland Oktoberfest – Berea/Middleburg Heights

9/2 – Sunflower Harvest and Makers Market– Hartville

9/2 – VetFest – North Ridgeville

9/2 – Peninsula Flea at Heritage Farms – Peninsula

9/2-9/3 – Oddmall Uncensored – Akron

9/2-9/3 – St. Andrew Ukrainian Fall Festival – Parma

9/2-9/3 – Summer Sunset Blast – Stow

9/3 – Hungarian Festival – Parma

9/7-9/8 – Downtown Canton Music Fest – Canton

9/7-9/9 – Columbiana Street Fair – Columbiana

9/7-9/10 – Thunder on the Strip – Geneva-on-the-Lake

9/8-9/9 – German Central’s Oktoberfest – Parma

9/8-9/9 – Cleveland Oktoberfest – Berea/Middleburg Heights

9/8-9/10 – Rubber City Jazz and Blues Festival – Akron

9/8-9/10 – Perch and Pilsner Festival – Conneaut

9/8-9/10 – Mantua Potato Festival – Mantua

9/8-9/10 – Lyndhurst Home Day – Lyndhurst

9/8-9/10 – German Family Society Oktoberfest – Kent

9/9 – Copley Fire and Rescue Association Food Truck Festival – Copley

9/9 – Cleveland Dragon Boat Festival – Lorain

9/9 – Waterloo Arts Fest – Cleveland

9/9 – The Kent Flea and Makers Market – Kent

9/9 – Septemberfest – Madison

9/9 – Lakewood Community Festival – Lakewood

9/9 – Fresh Fest Cleveland – Cleveland

9/9 – Mentor-on-the-Lake Fall Festival – Mentor-on-the-Lake

9/9 – Sips and Swigs – Cleveland

9/9 – Vinska Trgatev Wine Festival – Geneva

9/9 – Harbor Hogs and Hot Rods – Fairport Harbor

9/9 – Skunkfest – North Ridgeville

9/9 – Lutheran Oktoberfest – Brooklyn

9/9 – Dayton Nurseries Fall Family Day – Norton

9/9-9/10 – Art in the Park Festival – Kent

9/9-9/10 – Art and Artisans Festival – Bedford

9/9-9/10 – Fall Festival Weekends at White House Fruit Farm – Canfield

9/9-9/10 – Yankee Peddler Festival I – Canal Fulton

9/10 – Berea Arts Fest – Berea

9/10 – Hungarian Fall Festival – Hiram

9/10 – Woofstock – Chagrin Falls

9/13 – Slovenian Sausage Festival – Kirtland

9/14 – Vintage Canton – Canton

9/15-9/16 – Crocker Park Wine Festival – Westlake

9/15-9/16 – Log Cabin Days – Loudonville

9/15-9/17 – Ravenna Balloon A-Fair – Ravenna

9/15-9/17 – Lake Shore Park Rib Burn-Off – Ashtabula

9/15-9/17 – Cuyahoga Falls Oktoberfest – Cuyahoga Falls

9/15-9/17 – The Great Mohican Indian Pow-Wow – Loudonville

9/16 – Firestone Fest – Akron

9/16 – Rescue Rock Off – Mentor

9/16 – Ohio Fairy Gardening Festival – Jefferson

9/16 – Put-in-Bay Music Festival – Put-in-Bay

9/16 – Rocky River Fall Arts Festival – Rocky River

9/16 – Summit Fest – Akron

9/16 – FireFish Festival – Lorain

9/16 – Honey Bee Festival – Middlefield

9/16 – India Festival USA – Broadview Heights

9/16 – Wine, Art and Food Faire – Kelleys Island

9/16 – Bourbon, BBQ and Blues Fest – Cleveland

9/16 – Oktoberfest on the Square – Warren

9/16 – Fall Festival at Lehman’s – Kidron

9/16-9/17 – Chalk Festival – Cleveland

9/16-9/17 – Yankee Peddler Festival – Canal Fulton

9/16-9/17 – Fall Festival Weekends at White House Fruit Farm – Canfield

9/16-9/17 – Johnny Appleseed Festival – Lisbon

9/16-9/17– Tremont Arts and Cultural Festival – Cleveland

9/16-9/17 – Village Peddler Festival – Kirtland

9/17 – Constitution Festival – Louisville

9/21-9/23 – Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Greek Festival – Akron

9/22-9/23 – Ohio Mushroom Festival – Garrettsville

9/22-9/24 – Apple Dumpling Festival – Shreve

9/22-9/24 – Fall Badfish – Garrettsville

9/22-9/24 – Ingenuityfest – Cleveland

9/23 – Macedonia FallFest – Macedonia

9/23 – ArtFest at the University of Mount Union – Alliance

9/23 – Cleveland Pickle Fest – Cleveland

9/23 – 720 September Market – North Canton

9/23 – Music on the Porches – Peninsula

9/23 – Westside Flea – North Olmsted

9/23 – Erie Metroparks Osborn Fall Fest – Huron

9/23 – Fall Arts and Crafts Festival – Hartville

9/23 – Bauman Orchards Fall Festival – Rittman

9/23 – Main Street Kent Oktoberfest – Kent

9/23-9/24 – Quarry Artisan Market – Louisville

9/23-9/24 – Yankee Peddler Festival – Canal Fulton

9/23-9/24 – Fall Festival Weekends at White House Fruit Farm – Canfield

9/23-9/24 – Geneva Grape Jamboree – Geneva

9/23-9/24 – Old West Pumpkin Fest – Columbia Station

9/23-9/24 – Apple Harvest Weekend – Kirtland

9/23-9/24 – Barberton Mum Fest – Barberton

9/23-9/24 – Pumpkin Pandemonium – Peninsula

9/24 – Grape Festival at SNPJ Farm – Kirtland

9/24 – Mill Street September Makers’ Market – Medina

9/25-10/1 – Pumpkin Pandemonium – Peninsula

9/27 – Main Street Wooster Wine and Beer Tasting – Wooster

9/29-9/30 – Oastoberfest – Catawba Island

9/29-9/30 – Woosterfest – Wooster

9/29-10/1 – Norton Cider Festival – Norton

9/29-10/1 – Vintage Market Days of Central Cleveland – Medina

9/30 – Old Worthington Market Day – Worthington

9/30 – Canton Latino Fest – Canton

9/30 – Twisted WilderFest – Green

9/30 – Wolf Creek GristMill Oktoberfest – Loudonville

9/30 – Island Hops and Wine Fest – Put-in-Bay

9/30 – Bauman Orchards Fall Festival – Rittman

9/30-10/1 – Harvest Festival – Stow

9/30-10/1 – Fall Festival Weekends at White House Fruit Farm – Canfield

9/30-10/1 – Prairie Peddler Festival – Butler

9/30-10/1 – Old West Pumpkin Fest – Columbia Station

OCTOBER

10/1 – Falls Day in the Park – Olmsted Falls

10/1 – Boardman Rotary Oktoberfestival – Boardman

10/1 – German Day Fest – Parma

10/2-10/8 – Pumpkin Pandemonium – Peninsula

10/5-10/8 – Con on the Cob – Richfield

10/6-10/7 – Charm Days – Charm

10/6-10/8 – St. Stanislaus Polish Festival – Cleveland

10/6-10/8 – Octoberquest – Garrettsville

10/7 – Tallmadge Fall Festival – Tallmadge

10/7 – Hartville Americana Show – Hartville

10/7 – Pioneer Days at Beaver Creek – East Liverpool

10/7 – Slovenska Pristava Oktoberfest – Geneva

10/7 – Pumpkin Ale Fall Festival – Kirtland

10/7 – Harvest in the Harbor – Ashtabula

10/7 – Aurora Fall Festival – Aurora

10/7 – Akron Zoo Brew at the Zoo – Halloween Bash – Akron

10/7 – Bauman Orchards Fall Festival – Rittman

10/7 – Colonel William Crawford Fall Festival – North Robinson/Bucyrus

10/7 – Wayne Center for the Arts Fall Festival – Wooster

10/7 – Celebrate Poland Fall Festival – Poland

10/7 – New Berlin Festival – North Canton

10/7 – Solon Fall Festival – Solon

10/7-10/8 – Huntsburg Pumpkin Festival – Huntsburg

10/7-10/8 – Johnny Appleseed Festival at Auglaize Village – Defiance

10/7-10/8 – Lowell Octoberfest – Lowell

10/7-10/8 – Spring Valley Potato Festival – Spring Valley

10/7-10/8 – Gorman Heritage Farm Sunflower Festival – Evendale

10/7-10/8 – Put-In-Bay’s Island Oktoberfest – Put-In-Bay

10/7-10/8 – Hale Harvest Festival – Bath

10/7-10/8 – Holmes County Antique Festival – Millersburg

10/7-10/8 – Fall Festival Weekends at White House Fruit Farm – Canfield

10/7-10/8 – Old West Pumpkin Fest – Columbia Station

10/7-10/8 – Apple Butter Festival – Burton

10/8 – Heart and Home Marketplace in Medina Public Square: Fall – Medina

10/9-10/15 – Pumpkin Pandemonium – Peninsula

10/14 – Lakeside-Marblehead Lighthouse Festival – Lakeside-Marblehead

10/14 – Duck Duck Jeep Fall Festival – Alliance

10/14 – Pumpkin Festival – Huron

10/14 – The Kent Flea and Makers Market – Kent

10/14 – Sandusky Donut Fest – Sandusky

10/14 – Berea Harvest Festival – Berea

10/14-10/15 – Ashtabula County Covered Bridge Festival – Jefferson

10/14-10/15 – Hale Harvest Festival – Bath

10/14-10/15 – Christmas in the Woods – Columbiana

10/14-10/15 – Old West Pumpkin Fest – Columbia Station

10/14-10/15 – Fall Festival Weekends at White House Fruit Farm – Canfield

10/15 – Mill Street October Makers’ Market – Medina

10/15 – Koline-Rice and Blood Sausage Festival – Geneva

10/15 – University Heights Fall Festival – University Heights

10/16-10/22 – Pumpkin Pandemonium – Peninsula

10/20-10/22 – St. Leo the Great Fall Festival – Cleveland

10/20-10/22 – Gory at the Quarry – Garrettsville

10/21 – Hanoverton Canal Days – Hanoverton

10/21 – Kidron Beet Festival – Kidron

10/21 – Cleveland Donauschwaben Oktoberfest Fall Festival – Olmsted Township

10/21-10/22 – Autumn Fiber Festival – Ashland

10/21-10/22 – Christmas in the Woods – Columbiana

10/21-10/22 – Old West Pumpkin Fest – Columbia Station

10/21-10/22 – Fall Festival Weekends at White House Fruit Farm – Canfield

10/22 – Beachwood Fall Festival – Beachwood

10/28-10/29 – Old West Pumpkin Fest – Columbia Station