(WJW) — There is a fun festival to attend nearly every day this summer in Northeast Ohio!
We’ve put together a compiled list of all the festivals in and around our area so you never run out of things to do.
Check out the list of festivals:
July:
7/12-7/15 – Strongsville Homecoming Festival – Strongsville
7/12-7/15 – Grecian Festival – Canton
7/12, 7/14-7/16 – Asian Lantern Festival at the Cleveland Zoo – Cleveland
7/13-7/15 – Alive Christian Music Festival – Mineral City
7/13-7/16 – Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish Festival – Cleveland
7/13-7/16 – Our Lady of Mount Carmel Summer Festival – Niles
7/14-7/16 – Cleveland Irish Cultural Festival – Berea/Middleburg Hgts
7/14-7/16 – St. Charles Borromeo Homecoming Carnival – Parma
7/14-7/16 – St. John Vianney Summer Festival – Mentor
7/14-7/16 – Island Fest – Kelleys Island
7/14-7/16 – Plein Air Art Festival – Lakeside
7/14-7/16 – Painesville Party in the Park – Painesville
7/14-7/16 – Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival – Mansfield
7/15 – Scene Ale Fest – Cleveland
7/15 – Kent Blues Fest – Kent
7/15 – The Feast of Santo Stefano del Lupo – Akron
7/15 – Uncorked: Wine Festival – Cleveland
7/15 – Dog Days of Summer – Chardon
7/15 – Tequila Fest Cleveland – Cleveland
7/15 – Summer Meltdown Festival – Lakewood
7/15 – Westside Flea– North Olmsted
7/15 – Willoughby ArtsFest – Willoughby
7/15 – Beach City Summer Bash – Beach City
7/15 – Middle Bass Island Music Festival – Middle Bass Island
7/15 – Butterfly Festival – Youngstown
7/15 – Headlands BeachFest – Mentor
7/15 – Ukrainian Village Festival – Parma
7/15-7/16 – The Great Lakes Medieval Faire and Marketplace – Rock Creek
7/16 – Taste of Tremont – Cleveland
7/16 – Medina Art in the Park – Medina
7/16 – Lavender Trails (Vendor Sunday) – Orrville
7/19-7/22 – Mt. Carmel Festival – Lowellville
7/19-7/22 – Asian Lantern Festival at the Cleveland Zoo – Cleveland
7/19-7/23 – St. Demetrios Grecian Festival – Warren
7/20 – Taste of Akron – Akron
7/20-7/22 – West Farmington Community Days Festival – West Farmington
7/20-7/23 – Sheffield Lake Community Days – Sheffield Lake
7/20-7/23 – St. Paul Grecian Festival – North Royalton
7/20-7/23 – Ss. Robert and William Family Festival – Euclid
7/21-7/22 – Mahoning Valley Irish Festival – Youngstown
7/21-7/22 – Johnny Appleseed Festival – Apple Creek
7/21-7/22 – African American Arts Festival – Canton
7/21-7/22 – The Summer Market – Lorain
7/21-7/23 – Lambert Days – Ohio City
7/21-7/23 – St. Joseph’s Ox Roast Fair – Mantua
7/21-7/23 – Oktoberfest in July – Willoughby
7/21-7/23 – Festa Italiana – Cuyahoga Falls
7/21-7/23 – Grateful Fest – Garrettsville
7/21-7/23 – Rotary Rib Burn-Off – Bedford
7/21-7/23 – SummerFest at Claremar Twin Lakes Camping Resort – New London
7/21-7/23 – Seven Hills Home Days Festival – Seven Hills
7/21-7/23 – Wine and Walleye Festival – Ashtabula
7/22 – Peninsula Flea at Heritage Farms – Peninsula
7/22 – Rockin’ the Rez – New London
7/22 – Ukrainian Food Fest – North Royalton
7/22 – Knox Township Festival – North Georgetown
7/22-7/23 – The Great Lakes Medieval Faire and Marketplace – Rock Creek
7/22-7/23 – Akron African American Festival – Akron
7/22-7/23 – Akron Arts Expo – Akron
7/22-7/23 – St. Maron Lebanese Fun Fest – Youngstown
7/22-7/23 – Serbian Festival – Parma
7/23 – Vintage Marketplace at the Falls – Olmsted Falls
7/23 – Valley City Frog Jump Festival – Valley City
7/26-7/29 – Asian Lantern Festival at the Cleveland Zoo – Cleveland
7/27-7/30 – Our Lady of Mount Carmel Italian Festival – Youngstown
7/27-7/30 – Holy Family Festival – Parma
7/27-7/30 – Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Festival – Cleveland Heights
7/27-7/30 – Fairview Park Summerfest – Fairview Park
7/27-7/30 – Streetsboro Family Days – Streetsboro
7/28-7/29 – Rittman Sleepwalker Festival – Rittman
7/28-7/29 – Canal Winchester Blues and Ribfest – Canal Winchester
7/28-7/29 – Wizardly World of Kent – Kent
7/28-7/29 – Queen of Heaven Fun Days – Uniontown
7/28-7/30 – Lorain County Music Fest – Elyria
7/28-7/30 – Balloon Classic, Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival – Canton
7/28-7/30 – Solon Home Days – Solon
7/28-7/30 – Harmar Days Festival – Marietta
7/29 – Wild Maple Music Festival – Chardon
7/29 – Portage Lake’s Kiwanis Pirate Days Festival – Akron
7/29 – Grafton Sizzlin’ Summer Festival – Grafton
7/29 – Mansfield Children’s Festival – Mansfield
7/29 – Grand Slam Beerfest at Progressive Field – Cleveland
7/29-7/30 – The Great Lakes Medieval Faire and Marketplace – Rock Creek
7/29-7/30 – Zoar Harvest Festival and Antique Show – Zoar
7/29-7/30 – Holy Fair and Festival – Wellington
7/29-7/30 – Serbian Festival – Akron
7/30 – St. Justin Martyr Parish Summer Festival – Wickliffe
AUGUST
8/5-8/6 – Puerto Rican Parade and Cultural Festival – Cleveland
8/2, 8/4-8/6 – Asian Lantern Festival at the Cleveland Zoo – Cleveland
8/3-8/5 – Carnation Food Fest (Carnation Festival) – Alliance
8/3-8/5 – St. Joseph’s Lake Breeze Festival – Avon Lake
8/3-8/5 – Summit County Italian American Festival – Akron
8/3-8/6 – St. Patrick Parish Festival – Hubbard
8/4-8/5 – Victory Live Fest (Buzzard Fest/Country Jam) – North Ridgeville
8/4-8/5 – Independence Home Days – Independence
8/4-8/5 – Our Lady of the Cedars Lebanese Festival – Fairlawn
8/4-8/5 – Rogues Hollow Festival – Doylestown
8/4-8/5 – Vintage Ohio Wine Fest (and a Little Brew, too) – Kirtland
8/4-8/6 – Greater Youngstown Italian Fest – Youngstown
8/4-8/6 – Twins Days Festival – Twinsburg
8/4-8/6 – Grassfire Festival – Garrettsville
8/5 – Our Lady Queen of Peace Family Fest – Grafton
8/5 – Vinin in the Vines Music Festival – Wakeman
8/5 – Country Fest Cleveland – Burton
8/5 – Peninsula Flea at Heritage Farms – Peninsula
8/5 – Jerry Garcia’s Birthday Celebration – Fairport Harbor
8/5 – Lakewood Arts Festival – Lakewood
8/5 – Copley Heritage Day – Copley
8/5 – Quinstock – Catawba Island
8/5 – Mansfield Pride Festival – Mansfield
8/5-8/6 – Taste of St. Casimir’s – Cleveland
8/5-8/6 – The Great Lakes Medieval Faire and Marketplace – Rock Creek
8/5-8/6 – Pymatuning Lake Festival – Andover
8/5-8/6 – 18th Century Colonial Trade Fair – Loudonville
8/5-8/6 – Arts in the Park – Port Clinton
8/6 – Nature Arts Festival – Russell Township/Novelty
8/6 – Chardon Arts Festival – Chardon
8/6 – The FEST – Wickliffe
8/6 – St. Peter Parish Festival – Lorain
8/9-8/12 – Days in the Park (Carnation Festival) – Alliance
8/9-8/13 – Asian Lantern Festival at the Cleveland Zoo – Cleveland
8/10-8/13 – Italian-American Heritage Festival – Warren
8/11 – Outlaw Music Festival – Cuyahoga Falls
8/11-8/12 – Orrville Lions Club Rib and Music Fest – Orrville
8/11-8/12 – Creston Ox Roast – Creston
8/11-8/12 – Homecoming – Kelleys Island
8/11-8/13 – Lazy Daisy – Garrettsville
8/11-8/13 – Ohio Celtic Festival – Painesville Township
8/11-8/13 – Freed Fest – Salem
8/11-8/13 – North Ridgeville Corn Festival – North Ridgeville
8/12 – Raccoon (Geauga) County Music Festival – Burton
8/12 – Akron Pickle Fest – Akron
8/12 – The Kent Flea and Makers Market – Kent
8/12 – Servants of Mary Family Festival and Fireworks Show – Windsor
8/12 – Chardon Brewfest – Chardon
8/12 – North Canton Main Street Festival – North Canton
8/12 – Sonnenberg Homecoming – Apple Creek
8/12 – Last Stop Willoughby (Train) Festival – Willoughby
8/12 – Downtown Massillon Fun Fest – Massillon
8/12 – Brewfest Waterfront District – Lorain
8/12 – Peaches and Cream Summer Harvest Festival – Berlin Heights
8/12 – Uptown Untapped Beer Festival – Westerville
8/12-8/13 – Shaker Woods Festival – Columbiana
8/12-8/13 – The Great Lakes Medieval Faire and Marketplace – Rock Creek
8/12-8/13 – Hale Farm Civil War Reenactment – Bath
8/12-8/15 – Feast of the Assumption – Cleveland
8/13 – Our Lady of Sorrows Slovak Heritage Festival – Youngstown
8/13 – Richfield Community Day – Richfield
8/13 – Feast of the Assumption West – Broadview Heights
8/13 – Cleveland International Kite Festival – Cleveland
8/13 – Obzinky (Harvest Festival) – Chagrin Falls
8/13 – An Affair on the Square Craft Fest – Medina
8/16-8/20 – Asian Lantern Festival at the Cleveland Zoo VII – Cleveland
8/17-8/18 – The Flats Festival of the Arts – Cleveland
8/17-8/19 – D-Day Conneaut – Conneaut
8/17-8/20 – Brier Hill Italian Festival – Youngstown
8/18-8/19 – Sts. Peter and Paul Russian Food Festival – Lorain
8/18-8/19 – Rock the Block – South Euclid
8/18-8/19 – Mentor CityFest – Mentor
8/18-8/20 – Saint John Bosco International Festival – Parma Heights
8/18-8/20 – St. Mary Romanian Festival – Cleveland
8/18-8/20 – Cleveland Donauschwaben Sommer Oktoberfest – Olmsted Township
8/18-8/20 – Cleveland Area Pagan Pride Days – Bedford
8/18-8/20 – Valley City Street Fair – Valley City
8/19 – Dog Days of Summer Festival – Kent
8/19 – Circle Festival and Light Parade – Tallmadge
8/19 – Portage County Craft Beer Festival – Streetsboro
8/19 – Whiskey Island Paddlefest – Cleveland
8/19 – Peddlers Fest – Lodi
8/19 – Art-A-palooza – Green
8/19 – South Town Music Festival – Medina
8/19 – Highland Square PorchRokr Festival – Akron
8/19 – Water Lantern Festival – Cleveland
8/19-8/20 – Shaker Woods Festival – Columbiana
8/19-8/20 – Props and Pistons Festival – Akron
8/19-8/20 – St. Maron Food Festival – Independence
8/20 – Mill Street August Makers’ Market – Medina
8/20 – St. Mary’s of the Assumption Parish Picnic – Geneva
8/23-8/24 – Bash on the Bay – Put-in-Bay
8/23-8/27 – Asian Lantern Festival at the Cleveland Zoo – Cleveland
8/24-8/27 – North Olmsted Homecoming Festival – North Olmsted
8/25 – Austinburg Country Days – Austinburg
8/25-8/26 – Marshallville Historical Days – Marshallville
8/25-8/27 – North Royalton Community Festival – North Royalton
8/25-8/27 – St. Mark’s Egyptian Festival – Seven Hills
8/26 – Sunflower Harvest and Makers Market – Hartville
8/26 – Bainbridge Rox – Chagrin Falls
8/26 – Marblehead Lions Club Perch Festival – Marblehead
8/26 – Akron Pride Festival – Akron
8/26-8/27 – La Placita Latino Festival – Cleveland
8/26-8/27 – St. Josaphat Ukrainian Festival – Parma
8/26-8/27 – Great Trail Festival I – Malvern
8/26-8/27 – Art on the Green – Hudson
8/26-8/27 – Shaker Woods Festival – Columbiana
8/26-8/27 – Cleveland Garlic Festival – Cleveland
8/27 – One World Day – Cleveland
8/27 – Mutt Strut – Kirtland
8/27 – Ashland Ohio Pride by Waters Edge – Ashland
8/27 – Vintage Marketplace at the Falls III – Olmsted Falls
8/31-9/4 – St. Rocco Festival – Cleveland
September
9/1-9/3 – The Made in Ohio Arts and Crafts Festival – Bath
9/1-9/3 – Akron Pizza Fest – Akron
9/1-9/3 – St. Michael Festival – Worthington
9/1-9/3 – Perch, Peach, Pierogi and Polka Festival – Port Clinton
9/1-9/3 – Labor Day BBQ and Music Festival – Barberton
9/1-9/4 – Milan Melon Festival – Milan
9/1-9/4 – Summerdance – Garrettsville
9/1-9/4 – Cleveland Oktoberfest – Berea/Middleburg Heights
9/2 – Sunflower Harvest and Makers Market– Hartville
9/2 – VetFest – North Ridgeville
9/2 – Peninsula Flea at Heritage Farms – Peninsula
9/2-9/3 – Oddmall Uncensored – Akron
9/2-9/3 – St. Andrew Ukrainian Fall Festival – Parma
9/2-9/3 – Summer Sunset Blast – Stow
9/3 – Hungarian Festival – Parma
9/7-9/8 – Downtown Canton Music Fest – Canton
9/7-9/9 – Columbiana Street Fair – Columbiana
9/7-9/10 – Thunder on the Strip – Geneva-on-the-Lake
9/8-9/9 – German Central’s Oktoberfest – Parma
9/8-9/9 – Cleveland Oktoberfest – Berea/Middleburg Heights
9/8-9/10 – Rubber City Jazz and Blues Festival – Akron
9/8-9/10 – Perch and Pilsner Festival – Conneaut
9/8-9/10 – Mantua Potato Festival – Mantua
9/8-9/10 – Lyndhurst Home Day – Lyndhurst
9/8-9/10 – German Family Society Oktoberfest – Kent
9/9 – Copley Fire and Rescue Association Food Truck Festival – Copley
9/9 – Cleveland Dragon Boat Festival – Lorain
9/9 – Waterloo Arts Fest – Cleveland
9/9 – The Kent Flea and Makers Market – Kent
9/9 – Septemberfest – Madison
9/9 – Lakewood Community Festival – Lakewood
9/9 – Fresh Fest Cleveland – Cleveland
9/9 – Mentor-on-the-Lake Fall Festival – Mentor-on-the-Lake
9/9 – Sips and Swigs – Cleveland
9/9 – Vinska Trgatev Wine Festival – Geneva
9/9 – Harbor Hogs and Hot Rods – Fairport Harbor
9/9 – Skunkfest – North Ridgeville
9/9 – Lutheran Oktoberfest – Brooklyn
9/9 – Dayton Nurseries Fall Family Day – Norton
9/9-9/10 – Art in the Park Festival – Kent
9/9-9/10 – Art and Artisans Festival – Bedford
9/9-9/10 – Fall Festival Weekends at White House Fruit Farm – Canfield
9/9-9/10 – Yankee Peddler Festival I – Canal Fulton
9/10 – Berea Arts Fest – Berea
9/10 – Hungarian Fall Festival – Hiram
9/10 – Woofstock – Chagrin Falls
9/13 – Slovenian Sausage Festival – Kirtland
9/14 – Vintage Canton – Canton
9/15-9/16 – Crocker Park Wine Festival – Westlake
9/15-9/16 – Log Cabin Days – Loudonville
9/15-9/17 – Ravenna Balloon A-Fair – Ravenna
9/15-9/17 – Lake Shore Park Rib Burn-Off – Ashtabula
9/15-9/17 – Cuyahoga Falls Oktoberfest – Cuyahoga Falls
9/15-9/17 – The Great Mohican Indian Pow-Wow – Loudonville
9/16 – Firestone Fest – Akron
9/16 – Rescue Rock Off – Mentor
9/16 – Ohio Fairy Gardening Festival – Jefferson
9/16 – Put-in-Bay Music Festival – Put-in-Bay
9/16 – Rocky River Fall Arts Festival – Rocky River
9/16 – Summit Fest – Akron
9/16 – FireFish Festival – Lorain
9/16 – Honey Bee Festival – Middlefield
9/16 – India Festival USA – Broadview Heights
9/16 – Wine, Art and Food Faire – Kelleys Island
9/16 – Bourbon, BBQ and Blues Fest – Cleveland
9/16 – Oktoberfest on the Square – Warren
9/16 – Fall Festival at Lehman’s – Kidron
9/16-9/17 – Chalk Festival – Cleveland
9/16-9/17 – Yankee Peddler Festival – Canal Fulton
9/16-9/17 – Fall Festival Weekends at White House Fruit Farm – Canfield
9/16-9/17 – Johnny Appleseed Festival – Lisbon
9/16-9/17– Tremont Arts and Cultural Festival – Cleveland
9/16-9/17 – Village Peddler Festival – Kirtland
9/17 – Constitution Festival – Louisville
9/21-9/23 – Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Greek Festival – Akron
9/22-9/23 – Ohio Mushroom Festival – Garrettsville
9/22-9/24 – Apple Dumpling Festival – Shreve
9/22-9/24 – Fall Badfish – Garrettsville
9/22-9/24 – Ingenuityfest – Cleveland
9/23 – Macedonia FallFest – Macedonia
9/23 – ArtFest at the University of Mount Union – Alliance
9/23 – Cleveland Pickle Fest – Cleveland
9/23 – 720 September Market – North Canton
9/23 – Music on the Porches – Peninsula
9/23 – Westside Flea – North Olmsted
9/23 – Erie Metroparks Osborn Fall Fest – Huron
9/23 – Fall Arts and Crafts Festival – Hartville
9/23 – Bauman Orchards Fall Festival – Rittman
9/23 – Main Street Kent Oktoberfest – Kent
9/23-9/24 – Quarry Artisan Market – Louisville
9/23-9/24 – Yankee Peddler Festival – Canal Fulton
9/23-9/24 – Fall Festival Weekends at White House Fruit Farm – Canfield
9/23-9/24 – Geneva Grape Jamboree – Geneva
9/23-9/24 – Old West Pumpkin Fest – Columbia Station
9/23-9/24 – Apple Harvest Weekend – Kirtland
9/23-9/24 – Barberton Mum Fest – Barberton
9/23-9/24 – Pumpkin Pandemonium – Peninsula
9/24 – Grape Festival at SNPJ Farm – Kirtland
9/24 – Mill Street September Makers’ Market – Medina
9/25-10/1 – Pumpkin Pandemonium – Peninsula
9/27 – Main Street Wooster Wine and Beer Tasting – Wooster
9/29-9/30 – Oastoberfest – Catawba Island
9/29-9/30 – Woosterfest – Wooster
9/29-10/1 – Norton Cider Festival – Norton
9/29-10/1 – Vintage Market Days of Central Cleveland – Medina
9/30 – Old Worthington Market Day – Worthington
9/30 – Canton Latino Fest – Canton
9/30 – Twisted WilderFest – Green
9/30 – Wolf Creek GristMill Oktoberfest – Loudonville
9/30 – Island Hops and Wine Fest – Put-in-Bay
9/30 – Bauman Orchards Fall Festival – Rittman
9/30-10/1 – Harvest Festival – Stow
9/30-10/1 – Fall Festival Weekends at White House Fruit Farm – Canfield
9/30-10/1 – Prairie Peddler Festival – Butler
9/30-10/1 – Old West Pumpkin Fest – Columbia Station
OCTOBER
10/1 – Falls Day in the Park – Olmsted Falls
10/1 – Boardman Rotary Oktoberfestival – Boardman
10/1 – German Day Fest – Parma
10/2-10/8 – Pumpkin Pandemonium – Peninsula
10/5-10/8 – Con on the Cob – Richfield
10/6-10/7 – Charm Days – Charm
10/6-10/8 – St. Stanislaus Polish Festival – Cleveland
10/6-10/8 – Octoberquest – Garrettsville
10/7 – Tallmadge Fall Festival – Tallmadge
10/7 – Hartville Americana Show – Hartville
10/7 – Pioneer Days at Beaver Creek – East Liverpool
10/7 – Slovenska Pristava Oktoberfest – Geneva
10/7 – Pumpkin Ale Fall Festival – Kirtland
10/7 – Harvest in the Harbor – Ashtabula
10/7 – Aurora Fall Festival – Aurora
10/7 – Akron Zoo Brew at the Zoo – Halloween Bash – Akron
10/7 – Bauman Orchards Fall Festival – Rittman
10/7 – Colonel William Crawford Fall Festival – North Robinson/Bucyrus
10/7 – Wayne Center for the Arts Fall Festival – Wooster
10/7 – Celebrate Poland Fall Festival – Poland
10/7 – New Berlin Festival – North Canton
10/7 – Solon Fall Festival – Solon
10/7-10/8 – Huntsburg Pumpkin Festival – Huntsburg
10/7-10/8 – Johnny Appleseed Festival at Auglaize Village – Defiance
10/7-10/8 – Lowell Octoberfest – Lowell
10/7-10/8 – Spring Valley Potato Festival – Spring Valley
10/7-10/8 – Gorman Heritage Farm Sunflower Festival – Evendale
10/7-10/8 – Put-In-Bay’s Island Oktoberfest – Put-In-Bay
10/7-10/8 – Hale Harvest Festival – Bath
10/7-10/8 – Holmes County Antique Festival – Millersburg
10/7-10/8 – Fall Festival Weekends at White House Fruit Farm – Canfield
10/7-10/8 – Old West Pumpkin Fest – Columbia Station
10/7-10/8 – Apple Butter Festival – Burton
10/8 – Heart and Home Marketplace in Medina Public Square: Fall – Medina
10/9-10/15 – Pumpkin Pandemonium – Peninsula
10/14 – Lakeside-Marblehead Lighthouse Festival – Lakeside-Marblehead
10/14 – Duck Duck Jeep Fall Festival – Alliance
10/14 – Pumpkin Festival – Huron
10/14 – The Kent Flea and Makers Market – Kent
10/14 – Sandusky Donut Fest – Sandusky
10/14 – Berea Harvest Festival – Berea
10/14-10/15 – Ashtabula County Covered Bridge Festival – Jefferson
10/14-10/15 – Hale Harvest Festival – Bath
10/14-10/15 – Christmas in the Woods – Columbiana
10/14-10/15 – Old West Pumpkin Fest – Columbia Station
10/14-10/15 – Fall Festival Weekends at White House Fruit Farm – Canfield
10/15 – Mill Street October Makers’ Market – Medina
10/15 – Koline-Rice and Blood Sausage Festival – Geneva
10/15 – University Heights Fall Festival – University Heights
10/16-10/22 – Pumpkin Pandemonium – Peninsula
10/20-10/22 – St. Leo the Great Fall Festival – Cleveland
10/20-10/22 – Gory at the Quarry – Garrettsville
10/21 – Hanoverton Canal Days – Hanoverton
10/21 – Kidron Beet Festival – Kidron
10/21 – Cleveland Donauschwaben Oktoberfest Fall Festival – Olmsted Township
10/21-10/22 – Autumn Fiber Festival – Ashland
10/21-10/22 – Christmas in the Woods – Columbiana
10/21-10/22 – Old West Pumpkin Fest – Columbia Station
10/21-10/22 – Fall Festival Weekends at White House Fruit Farm – Canfield
10/22 – Beachwood Fall Festival – Beachwood
10/28-10/29 – Old West Pumpkin Fest – Columbia Station