(WJW) — There is a fun festival to attend nearly every day this summer in Northeast Ohio!

We’ve put together a compiled list of all the festivals in and around our area so you never run out of things to do.

Have a Festival you’d like to add to our list? Send the name of the festival, the address, information about the event, and a link to your website to tips@fox8.com.

Check out the list of festivals:

July:

7/12-7/15 – Strongsville Homecoming FestivalStrongsville

7/12-7/15 – Grecian FestivalCanton

7/12, 7/14-7/16 – Asian Lantern Festival at the Cleveland ZooCleveland

7/13-7/15 – Alive Christian Music FestivalMineral City

7/13-7/16 – Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish FestivalCleveland

7/13-7/16 – Our Lady of Mount Carmel Summer Festival Niles

7/14-7/16 – Cleveland Irish Cultural FestivalBerea/Middleburg Hgts

7/14-7/16 – St. Charles Borromeo Homecoming CarnivalParma

7/14-7/16 – St. John Vianney Summer FestivalMentor

7/14-7/16 – Island FestKelleys Island

7/14-7/16 – Plein Air Art FestivalLakeside

7/14-7/16 – Painesville Party in the ParkPainesville 

7/14-7/16 – Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo FestivalMansfield

7/15 – Scene Ale FestCleveland 

7/15 – Kent Blues FestKent

7/15 – The Feast of Santo Stefano del Lupo Akron

7/15 – Uncorked: Wine Festival Cleveland

7/15 – Dog Days of SummerChardon

7/15 – Tequila Fest ClevelandCleveland

7/15 – Summer Meltdown FestivalLakewood

7/15 – Westside FleaNorth Olmsted

7/15 – Willoughby ArtsFestWilloughby

7/15 – Beach City Summer BashBeach City

7/15 – Middle Bass Island Music FestivalMiddle Bass Island

7/15 – Butterfly FestivalYoungstown

7/15 – Headlands BeachFestMentor

7/15 – Ukrainian Village FestivalParma

7/15-7/16 – The Great Lakes Medieval Faire and MarketplaceRock Creek

The Great Lakes Medieval Faire 2023

7/16 – Taste of TremontCleveland

7/16 – Medina Art in the ParkMedina

7/16 – Lavender Trails (Vendor Sunday)Orrville

7/19-7/22 – Mt. Carmel FestivalLowellville

7/19-7/22 – Asian Lantern Festival at the Cleveland ZooCleveland

7/19-7/23 – St. Demetrios Grecian FestivalWarren

7/20 – Taste of AkronAkron

7/20-7/22 – West Farmington Community Days FestivalWest Farmington

7/20-7/23 – Sheffield Lake Community DaysSheffield Lake

7/20-7/23 – St. Paul Grecian Festival North Royalton

7/20-7/23 – Ss. Robert and William Family FestivalEuclid

7/21-7/22 – Mahoning Valley Irish FestivalYoungstown

7/21-7/22 – Johnny Appleseed FestivalApple Creek

7/21-7/22 – African American Arts Festival Canton

7/21-7/22 – The Summer MarketLorain

7/21-7/23 – Lambert DaysOhio City

7/21-7/23 – St. Joseph’s Ox Roast FairMantua

7/21-7/23 – Oktoberfest in JulyWilloughby

7/21-7/23 – Festa ItalianaCuyahoga Falls

7/21-7/23 – Grateful FestGarrettsville

7/21-7/23 – Rotary Rib Burn-OffBedford

7/21-7/23 – SummerFest at Claremar Twin Lakes Camping ResortNew London

7/21-7/23 – Seven Hills Home Days FestivalSeven Hills

7/21-7/23 – Wine and Walleye FestivalAshtabula

7/22 – Peninsula Flea at Heritage FarmsPeninsula

7/22 – Rockin’ the RezNew London

7/22 – Ukrainian Food FestNorth Royalton

7/22 – Knox Township FestivalNorth Georgetown

7/22-7/23 – The Great Lakes Medieval Faire and MarketplaceRock Creek

7/22-7/23 – Akron African American FestivalAkron

7/22-7/23 – Akron Arts ExpoAkron

7/22-7/23 – St. Maron Lebanese Fun FestYoungstown

7/22-7/23 – Serbian FestivalParma

7/23 – Vintage Marketplace at the FallsOlmsted Falls

7/23 – Valley City Frog Jump FestivalValley City

7/26-7/29 – Asian Lantern Festival at the Cleveland Zoo Cleveland

7/27-7/30 – Our Lady of Mount Carmel Italian FestivalYoungstown

7/27-7/30 – Holy Family FestivalParma

7/27-7/30 – Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek FestivalCleveland Heights

7/27-7/30 – Fairview Park SummerfestFairview Park

7/27-7/30 – Streetsboro Family DaysStreetsboro

7/28-7/29 – Rittman Sleepwalker FestivalRittman

7/28-7/29 – Canal Winchester Blues and RibfestCanal Winchester

7/28-7/29 – Wizardly World of KentKent

7/28-7/29 – Queen of Heaven Fun DaysUniontown

7/28-7/30 – Lorain County Music FestElyria

7/28-7/30 – Balloon Classic, Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement FestivalCanton

7/28-7/30 – Solon Home DaysSolon

7/28-7/30 – Harmar Days FestivalMarietta

7/29 – Wild Maple Music FestivalChardon

7/29 – Portage Lake’s Kiwanis Pirate Days FestivalAkron

7/29 – Grafton Sizzlin’ Summer FestivalGrafton

7/29 – Mansfield Children’s FestivalMansfield

7/29 – Grand Slam Beerfest at Progressive FieldCleveland

7/29-7/30 – The Great Lakes Medieval Faire and Marketplace Rock Creek

7/29-7/30 – Zoar Harvest Festival and Antique ShowZoar

7/29-7/30 – Holy Fair and Festival Wellington

7/29-7/30 – Serbian FestivalAkron

7/30 – St. Justin Martyr Parish Summer FestivalWickliffe

AUGUST

8/5-8/6 – Puerto Rican Parade and Cultural FestivalCleveland

8/2, 8/4-8/6 – Asian Lantern Festival at the Cleveland ZooCleveland

8/3-8/5 – Carnation Food Fest (Carnation Festival)Alliance

8/3-8/5 – St. Joseph’s Lake Breeze FestivalAvon Lake

8/3-8/5 – Summit County Italian American FestivalAkron

8/3-8/6 – St. Patrick Parish FestivalHubbard

8/4-8/5 – Victory Live Fest (Buzzard Fest/Country Jam)North Ridgeville

8/4-8/5 – Independence Home DaysIndependence

8/4-8/5 – Our Lady of the Cedars Lebanese FestivalFairlawn

8/4-8/5 – Rogues Hollow FestivalDoylestown

8/4-8/5 – Vintage Ohio Wine Fest (and a Little Brew, too)Kirtland

8/4-8/6 – Greater Youngstown Italian FestYoungstown

8/4-8/6 – Twins Days FestivalTwinsburg

Joyce Davis, left and her twin sister June, 89 from Columbus, Ohio, watch as the parade marches by during the annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio on August 5, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Dustin Franz (Photo credit should read DUSTIN FRANZ/AFP/Getty Images)

8/4-8/6 – Grassfire FestivalGarrettsville

8/5 – Our Lady Queen of Peace Family FestGrafton

8/5 – Vinin in the Vines Music FestivalWakeman

8/5 – Country Fest ClevelandBurton

8/5 – Peninsula Flea at Heritage FarmsPeninsula

8/5 – Jerry Garcia’s Birthday CelebrationFairport Harbor

8/5 – Lakewood Arts FestivalLakewood

8/5 – Copley Heritage DayCopley

8/5 – Quinstock Catawba Island

8/5 – Mansfield Pride FestivalMansfield

8/5-8/6 – Taste of St. Casimir’sCleveland

8/5-8/6 – The Great Lakes Medieval Faire and MarketplaceRock Creek

The Great Lakes Medieval Faire 2023

8/5-8/6 – Pymatuning Lake FestivalAndover

8/5-8/6 – 18th Century Colonial Trade FairLoudonville

8/5-8/6 – Arts in the ParkPort Clinton

8/6 – Nature Arts FestivalRussell Township/Novelty

8/6 – Chardon Arts FestivalChardon

8/6 – The FESTWickliffe

8/6 – St. Peter Parish FestivalLorain

8/9-8/12 – Days in the Park (Carnation Festival)Alliance

8/9-8/13 – Asian Lantern Festival at the Cleveland ZooCleveland

8/10-8/13 – Italian-American Heritage FestivalWarren

8/11 – Outlaw Music Festival Cuyahoga Falls

8/11-8/12 – Orrville Lions Club Rib and Music FestOrrville

8/11-8/12 – Creston Ox Roast Creston

8/11-8/12 – HomecomingKelleys Island

8/11-8/13 – Lazy DaisyGarrettsville

8/11-8/13 – Ohio Celtic Festival Painesville Township

8/11-8/13 – Freed FestSalem

8/11-8/13 – North Ridgeville Corn FestivalNorth Ridgeville

8/12 – Raccoon (Geauga) County Music FestivalBurton

8/12 – Akron Pickle FestAkron

8/12 – The Kent Flea and Makers Market Kent

8/12 – Servants of Mary Family Festival and Fireworks ShowWindsor

8/12 – Chardon BrewfestChardon

8/12 – North Canton Main Street Festival North Canton

8/12 – Sonnenberg HomecomingApple Creek

8/12 – Last Stop Willoughby (Train) FestivalWilloughby

8/12 – Downtown Massillon Fun FestMassillon

8/12 – Brewfest Waterfront DistrictLorain

8/12 – Peaches and Cream Summer Harvest FestivalBerlin Heights

8/12 – Uptown Untapped Beer FestivalWesterville

8/12-8/13 – Shaker Woods FestivalColumbiana

8/12-8/13 – The Great Lakes Medieval Faire and Marketplace Rock Creek

8/12-8/13 – Hale Farm Civil War ReenactmentBath

8/12-8/15 – Feast of the AssumptionCleveland

8/13 – Our Lady of Sorrows Slovak Heritage FestivalYoungstown

8/13 – Richfield Community DayRichfield

8/13 – Feast of the Assumption WestBroadview Heights

8/13 – Cleveland International Kite FestivalCleveland

8/13 – Obzinky (Harvest Festival)Chagrin Falls

8/13 – An Affair on the Square Craft FestMedina

8/16-8/20 – Asian Lantern Festival at the Cleveland Zoo VIICleveland

8/17-8/18 – The Flats Festival of the ArtsCleveland

8/17-8/19 – D-Day ConneautConneaut

8/17-8/20 – Brier Hill Italian Festival Youngstown

8/18-8/19 – Sts. Peter and Paul Russian Food Festival Lorain

8/18-8/19 – Rock the BlockSouth Euclid

8/18-8/19 – Mentor CityFestMentor

8/18-8/20 – Saint John Bosco International FestivalParma Heights

8/18-8/20 – St. Mary Romanian FestivalCleveland

8/18-8/20 – Cleveland Donauschwaben Sommer OktoberfestOlmsted Township

8/18-8/20 – Cleveland Area Pagan Pride DaysBedford

8/18-8/20 – Valley City Street FairValley City

8/19 – Dog Days of Summer FestivalKent

8/19 – Circle Festival and Light ParadeTallmadge

8/19 – Portage County Craft Beer FestivalStreetsboro

8/19 – Whiskey Island PaddlefestCleveland

8/19 – Peddlers Fest Lodi

8/19 – Art-A-paloozaGreen

8/19 – South Town Music FestivalMedina

8/19 – Highland Square PorchRokr FestivalAkron

8/19 – Water Lantern FestivalCleveland

8/19-8/20 – Shaker Woods Festival Columbiana

8/19-8/20 – Props and Pistons FestivalAkron

8/19-8/20 – St. Maron Food FestivalIndependence

8/20 – Mill Street August Makers’ MarketMedina

8/20 – St. Mary’s of the Assumption Parish PicnicGeneva

8/23-8/24 – Bash on the BayPut-in-Bay

8/23-8/27 – Asian Lantern Festival at the Cleveland Zoo Cleveland

8/24-8/27 – North Olmsted Homecoming FestivalNorth Olmsted

8/25 – Austinburg Country DaysAustinburg

8/25-8/26 – Marshallville Historical DaysMarshallville

8/25-8/27 – North Royalton Community FestivalNorth Royalton

8/25-8/27 – St. Mark’s Egyptian FestivalSeven Hills

8/26 – Sunflower Harvest and Makers Market Hartville

8/26 – Bainbridge RoxChagrin Falls

8/26 – Marblehead Lions Club Perch FestivalMarblehead

8/26 – Akron Pride FestivalAkron

8/26-8/27 – La Placita Latino Festival Cleveland

8/26-8/27 – St. Josaphat Ukrainian FestivalParma

8/26-8/27 – Great Trail Festival IMalvern

8/26-8/27 – Art on the GreenHudson

8/26-8/27 – Shaker Woods Festival Columbiana

8/26-8/27 – Cleveland Garlic FestivalCleveland

8/27 – One World DayCleveland

8/27 – Mutt StrutKirtland

8/27 – Ashland Ohio Pride by Waters EdgeAshland

8/27 – Vintage Marketplace at the Falls IIIOlmsted Falls

8/31-9/4 – St. Rocco FestivalCleveland

September

9/1-9/3 – The Made in Ohio Arts and Crafts FestivalBath

9/1-9/3 – Akron Pizza FestAkron

9/1-9/3 – St. Michael FestivalWorthington

9/1-9/3 – Perch, Peach, Pierogi and Polka FestivalPort Clinton

9/1-9/3 – Labor Day BBQ and Music FestivalBarberton

9/1-9/4 – Milan Melon FestivalMilan

9/1-9/4 – Summerdance Garrettsville

9/1-9/4 – Cleveland Oktoberfest Berea/Middleburg Heights

9/2 – Sunflower Harvest and Makers MarketHartville

9/2 – VetFest North Ridgeville

9/2 – Peninsula Flea at Heritage FarmsPeninsula

9/2-9/3 – Oddmall UncensoredAkron

9/2-9/3 – St. Andrew Ukrainian Fall FestivalParma

9/2-9/3 – Summer Sunset BlastStow

9/3 – Hungarian Festival Parma

9/7-9/8 – Downtown Canton Music FestCanton

9/7-9/9 – Columbiana Street FairColumbiana

9/7-9/10 – Thunder on the StripGeneva-on-the-Lake

9/8-9/9 – German Central’s OktoberfestParma

9/8-9/9 – Cleveland Oktoberfest Berea/Middleburg Heights

9/8-9/10 – Rubber City Jazz and Blues FestivalAkron

9/8-9/10 – Perch and Pilsner FestivalConneaut

9/8-9/10 – Mantua Potato FestivalMantua

9/8-9/10 – Lyndhurst Home DayLyndhurst

9/8-9/10 – German Family Society OktoberfestKent

9/9 – Copley Fire and Rescue Association Food Truck FestivalCopley

9/9 – Cleveland Dragon Boat FestivalLorain

9/9 – Waterloo Arts FestCleveland

9/9 – The Kent Flea and Makers Market Kent

9/9 – SeptemberfestMadison

9/9 – Lakewood Community FestivalLakewood

9/9 – Fresh Fest ClevelandCleveland

9/9 – Mentor-on-the-Lake Fall FestivalMentor-on-the-Lake

9/9 – Sips and SwigsCleveland

9/9 – Vinska Trgatev Wine FestivalGeneva

9/9 – Harbor Hogs and Hot RodsFairport Harbor

9/9 – Skunkfest North Ridgeville

9/9 – Lutheran Oktoberfest Brooklyn

9/9 – Dayton Nurseries Fall Family DayNorton

9/9-9/10 – Art in the Park FestivalKent

9/9-9/10 – Art and Artisans FestivalBedford

9/9-9/10 – Fall Festival Weekends at White House Fruit Farm Canfield

9/9-9/10 – Yankee Peddler Festival I Canal Fulton

9/10 – Berea Arts FestBerea

9/10 – Hungarian Fall FestivalHiram

9/10 – WoofstockChagrin Falls

9/13 – Slovenian Sausage FestivalKirtland

9/14 – Vintage CantonCanton

9/15-9/16 – Crocker Park Wine FestivalWestlake

9/15-9/16 – Log Cabin DaysLoudonville

9/15-9/17 – Ravenna Balloon A-FairRavenna

9/15-9/17 – Lake Shore Park Rib Burn-OffAshtabula

9/15-9/17 – Cuyahoga Falls Oktoberfest Cuyahoga Falls

9/15-9/17 – The Great Mohican Indian Pow-WowLoudonville

9/16 – Firestone FestAkron

9/16 – Rescue Rock OffMentor

9/16 – Ohio Fairy Gardening FestivalJefferson

9/16 – Put-in-Bay Music FestivalPut-in-Bay

9/16 – Rocky River Fall Arts FestivalRocky River

9/16 – Summit FestAkron

9/16 – FireFish FestivalLorain

9/16 – Honey Bee FestivalMiddlefield

9/16 – India Festival USABroadview Heights

9/16 – Wine, Art and Food FaireKelleys Island

9/16 – Bourbon, BBQ and Blues FestCleveland

9/16 – Oktoberfest on the SquareWarren

9/16 – Fall Festival at Lehman’sKidron

9/16-9/17 – Chalk FestivalCleveland

9/16-9/17 – Yankee Peddler FestivalCanal Fulton

9/16-9/17 – Fall Festival Weekends at White House Fruit FarmCanfield

9/16-9/17 – Johnny Appleseed FestivalLisbon

9/16-9/17– Tremont Arts and Cultural FestivalCleveland

9/16-9/17 – Village Peddler FestivalKirtland

9/17 – Constitution FestivalLouisville

9/21-9/23 – Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Greek FestivalAkron

9/22-9/23 – Ohio Mushroom Festival Garrettsville

9/22-9/24 – Apple Dumpling FestivalShreve

9/22-9/24 – Fall BadfishGarrettsville

9/22-9/24 – Ingenuityfest Cleveland

9/23 – Macedonia FallFestMacedonia

9/23 – ArtFest at the University of Mount UnionAlliance

9/23 – Cleveland Pickle FestCleveland

9/23 – 720 September Market North Canton

9/23 – Music on the PorchesPeninsula

9/23 – Westside Flea North Olmsted

9/23 – Erie Metroparks Osborn Fall FestHuron

9/23 – Fall Arts and Crafts FestivalHartville

9/23 – Bauman Orchards Fall FestivalRittman

9/23 – Main Street Kent OktoberfestKent

9/23-9/24 – Quarry Artisan Market Louisville

9/23-9/24 – Yankee Peddler Festival Canal Fulton

9/23-9/24 – Fall Festival Weekends at White House Fruit Farm Canfield

9/23-9/24 – Geneva Grape JamboreeGeneva

9/23-9/24 – Old West Pumpkin FestColumbia Station

9/23-9/24 – Apple Harvest WeekendKirtland

9/23-9/24 – Barberton Mum FestBarberton

9/23-9/24 – Pumpkin PandemoniumPeninsula

9/24 – Grape Festival at SNPJ FarmKirtland

9/24 – Mill Street September Makers’ MarketMedina

9/25-10/1 – Pumpkin Pandemonium Peninsula

9/27 – Main Street Wooster Wine and Beer TastingWooster

9/29-9/30 – Oastoberfest Catawba Island

9/29-9/30 – WoosterfestWooster

Woosterfest 2022

9/29-10/1 – Norton Cider FestivalNorton

9/29-10/1 – Vintage Market Days of Central ClevelandMedina

9/30 – Old Worthington Market DayWorthington

9/30 – Canton Latino Fest Canton

9/30 – Twisted WilderFest Green

9/30 – Wolf Creek GristMill OktoberfestLoudonville

9/30 – Island Hops and Wine FestPut-in-Bay

9/30 – Bauman Orchards Fall Festival Rittman

9/30-10/1 – Harvest FestivalStow

9/30-10/1 – Fall Festival Weekends at White House Fruit Farm Canfield

9/30-10/1 – Prairie Peddler Festival Butler

9/30-10/1 – Old West Pumpkin Fest Columbia Station

OCTOBER

10/1 – Falls Day in the ParkOlmsted Falls

10/1 – Boardman Rotary OktoberfestivalBoardman

10/1 – German Day FestParma

10/2-10/8 – Pumpkin Pandemonium Peninsula

10/5-10/8 – Con on the CobRichfield

10/6-10/7 – Charm DaysCharm

10/6-10/8 – St. Stanislaus Polish FestivalCleveland

10/6-10/8 – OctoberquestGarrettsville

10/7 – Tallmadge Fall FestivalTallmadge

10/7 – Hartville Americana ShowHartville

10/7 – Pioneer Days at Beaver CreekEast Liverpool

10/7 – Slovenska Pristava OktoberfestGeneva

10/7 – Pumpkin Ale Fall FestivalKirtland

10/7 – Harvest in the HarborAshtabula

10/7 – Aurora Fall FestivalAurora

10/7 – Akron Zoo Brew at the Zoo – Halloween BashAkron

10/7 – Bauman Orchards Fall FestivalRittman

10/7 – Colonel William Crawford Fall FestivalNorth Robinson/Bucyrus

10/7 – Wayne Center for the Arts Fall FestivalWooster

10/7 – Celebrate Poland Fall Festival Poland

10/7 – New Berlin FestivalNorth Canton

10/7 – Solon Fall FestivalSolon

10/7-10/8 – Huntsburg Pumpkin FestivalHuntsburg

10/7-10/8 – Johnny Appleseed Festival at Auglaize VillageDefiance

10/7-10/8 – Lowell OctoberfestLowell

10/7-10/8 – Spring Valley Potato FestivalSpring Valley

10/7-10/8 – Gorman Heritage Farm Sunflower FestivalEvendale

10/7-10/8 – Put-In-Bay’s Island Oktoberfest Put-In-Bay

10/7-10/8 – Hale Harvest Festival Bath

10/7-10/8 – Holmes County Antique Festival Millersburg

10/7-10/8 – Fall Festival Weekends at White House Fruit FarmCanfield

10/7-10/8 – Old West Pumpkin Fest Columbia Station

10/7-10/8 – Apple Butter FestivalBurton

10/8 – Heart and Home Marketplace in Medina Public Square: FallMedina

10/9-10/15 – Pumpkin PandemoniumPeninsula

10/14 – Lakeside-Marblehead Lighthouse FestivalLakeside-Marblehead

10/14 – Duck Duck Jeep Fall FestivalAlliance

10/14 – Pumpkin FestivalHuron

10/14 – The Kent Flea and Makers MarketKent

10/14 – Sandusky Donut FestSandusky

10/14 – Berea Harvest Festival Berea

10/14-10/15 – Ashtabula County Covered Bridge FestivalJefferson

10/14-10/15 – Hale Harvest Festival Bath

10/14-10/15 – Christmas in the Woods Columbiana

10/14-10/15 – Old West Pumpkin Fest Columbia Station

10/14-10/15 – Fall Festival Weekends at White House Fruit Farm Canfield

10/15 – Mill Street October Makers’ MarketMedina

10/15 – Koline-Rice and Blood Sausage FestivalGeneva

10/15 – University Heights Fall Festival University Heights

10/16-10/22 – Pumpkin PandemoniumPeninsula

10/20-10/22 – St. Leo the Great Fall FestivalCleveland

10/20-10/22 – Gory at the QuarryGarrettsville

10/21 – Hanoverton Canal DaysHanoverton

10/21 – Kidron Beet FestivalKidron

10/21 – Cleveland Donauschwaben Oktoberfest Fall FestivalOlmsted Township

10/21-10/22 – Autumn Fiber FestivalAshland

10/21-10/22 – Christmas in the Woods Columbiana

10/21-10/22 – Old West Pumpkin Fest Columbia Station

10/21-10/22 – Fall Festival Weekends at White House Fruit Farm Canfield

10/22 – Beachwood Fall FestivalBeachwood

10/28-10/29 – Old West Pumpkin Fest Columbia Station