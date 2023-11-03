CLEVELAND (WJW) – A Cleveland man has been sentenced to 327 months, which is more than 27 years, in prison on drug trafficking charges.

Ramel Drew, 45, was convicted in March of one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, one count of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, one count of distribution of fentanyl, and one count of use of a communications facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio.

According to court documents, The FBI and other law enforcement agencies conducted a long-term investigation. They found that Drew and 24 others were selling fentanyl in the driveway of a home in Cleveland.

Authorities executed search warrants at seven houses connected to the drug organization on Aug. 31, 2021, according to the release.

At those houses, they seized fentanyl, firearms, ammunition, high-speed money counters, drug presses, a vacuum sealer used to package drugs and money and more than $68,000 in cash, jewelry, and multiple high-end vehicles, the release said.

Drew was one of 24 defendants indicted in the case. All 24 defendants, including Drew, were convicted, according to the release.

On top of his prison sentence, U.S. District Judge John R. Adams has also ordered Drew to pay a $400 special assessment and to serve a term of supervised release to follow his term of incarceration, according to the release.