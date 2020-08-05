Female suspect arrested after an attempted carjacking on the Ohio Turnpike, OSHP says

CLYDE, Ohio (WJW) — A woman was arrested after allegedly attempting to carjack a vehicle at a gas station yesterday morning, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.

Troopers were called to the Erie Island Service Plaza on the I-80 Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County around 9:05 a.m. after recieving a report of armed robbery.

A male victim told authorities that a woman had attempted to take his vehicle by demanding he give her his keys while pointing a knife at him. When he refused, she ran inside the gas station building, where she was found hiding by troopers.

The highway patrol said the woman, Lisa Michelle Todaro, 33, of Cuyahoga Falls, resisted arrest at first, but was eventually taken to Sandusky County jail after being tased. A knife was found in her possession, according to a release.

Todaro is charged with a first-degree felony of attempted aggravated robbery.

No one involved in the incident was injured. More charges could come later.