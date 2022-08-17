EASTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) – A victim was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Eastlake Wednesday afternoon.

According to Eastlake police, the shooting happened in the 1200 block of E. 344 Street just after 2:30 p.m.

When they got there, officers found a female who had been shot in the face. She was taken to the hospital for the gunshot wound.

Police say a male from the scene was taken into custody for further investigation.

Investigators believe they were the only ones involved in the shooting and just one shot was fired.

The investigation is ongoing at the time.