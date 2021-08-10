FEMA to test emergency alert system on Wednesday

The logo of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) (Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct a nationwide test at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday.

The tests are to ensure the systems are effective in case of a national emergency.

The Emergency Alert System will sound through TVs and radios, and will interrupt regular programming. It’s similar to the monthly tests.

This is just the second nationwide Wireless Emergency Alert test, FEMA said. Cell phone customers who have opted in for the notifications will get the following message: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

For instructions on how to opt in for the wireless alerts, click here.

Again, this is just a test.