CLEVELAND (WJW) – A Cleveland Browns fan turned to the FOX 8 I-Team looking for justice after what happened to her in the stands.

The I-Team investigated why there’s been no action nearly eight months after the game.

Stephanie Allen says she left with a concussion and other serious facial injuries when somebody threw a full can of beer and hit her in the head.

No one has been sent to court to face charges.

The incident happened last December during the Browns-Raiders game.

“I was cheering and clapping because of the touchdown. Next thing you know, something hit me in my head and I went down. It felt like a car hit me in my head,” she said.

“That’s when it hit her. I didn’t even realize it. It’s so loud in there, as well,” said her husband, Jeff Allen.

A Cleveland Police report calls what happened a felony assault, but Stephanie wonders why no one has been charged.

“Is that fair? No, it’s not fair and I think that that’s wrong,” she said.

The I-Team also spoke to Brett Wurm, another witness.

“We looked around and everybody behind us was like, ‘Where did that come from?’” he said.

The Browns told us they gave security video to authorities to help identify a suspect.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors say they reviewed the case, but they don’t believe the suspect knowingly or intentionally tried to cause serious physical harm. So, they sent the case to city prosecutors to consider lesser charges.

The city says the case is under review.

“Does everybody else get to walk away from something like that?” Jeff asked.



“I would like to see them press charges on him and I’d like to see them pay my medical bills,” Stephanie said.

She told the I-Team massive medical bills have piled up and she still deals with dizziness.

The Browns also said in a statement, “During all games and events, the team employs significant resources to promote a positive fan atmosphere, including comprehensive safety protocols. While the team’s staff and systems closely monitor all in-stadium activity, fans are always encouraged to proactively contact guest services members about improper behavior, including through an anonymous text line. “

While there has been no ruling on charges, we also reached out to the suspect by calling, texting and even sending a message on social media. We haven’t received a response.

Through it all, Stephanie waits for justice.

“I think that’s assault and I think he should be prosecuted for that,” she said.