BOULDER, Colo. (WJW) — One photogenic black bear is getting its 15 minutes of fame.

Before heading into hibernation, a Colorado bear got up close and personal with a wildlife camera used to track animal behavior.

“Of the 580 photos captured, about 400 were bear selfies,” Boulder’s Open Space and Mountain Parks agency said in a recent tweet recalling the moment from November.

Bear fans around the country loved the shared photos, leaving comments galore. Even the state’s parks and wildlife department got in on the fun, retweeting the post with the following: “Felt cute, might delete later.”

Photo courtesy city of Boulder

Christian Nunes, a wildlife ecologist with OSMP, explained the nine cameras are strategically placed around Boulder to better understand those animals and plants that call the landscape home.

“We are fortunate to live in an area with a rich diversity of wildlife species,” Nunes said in a statement. “These cameras help us to learn what animals are really out there, and what they are up to over the course of a day, a week, or even years.”