(WJW) – Actor Brian Austin Green said that Luke Perry dying after his stroke “was the best thing to happen for him” in a recent podcast.

The two actors worked together on ‘Beverly Hills, 90210.’ Luke Perry suffered a fatal stroke in March of 2019 at the age of 52.

In a Dec. 3 episode of the podcast Comfort Food with Kelly Rizzo, Green said about Perry’s death, “I was in denial about it for a while. Every once in a while on the text conversation that Luke and I were having, I would just randomly text, just to see if he would respond to see if it was some big joke or prank or something. I didn’t actually believe that, but I was like please, God, let this be some sort of a joke.”

“To me, he was the one that was going to outlive all of us,” Green said. “When he passed, I was incredibly sad. Incredibly shocked. I never had a sudden loss in my life like I did with Luke. He was a brother for me. Literally, I had known him before we started doing ‘90210.’ And he’s somebody that I really took pride in like mirroring my life after, because he just so inspired me.”

Perry, who played the beloved Dylan McKay on the hit coming-of-age series “Beverly Hills 90210,” was born Coy Luther Perry III in Mansfield, Ohio, and raised in the small community of Fredericktown.

“I am so grateful that I had the time with him that I had. And I had the life with him that I had. And I had the true knowing and loving with him that I had. On both sides. I am so incredibly lucky that he loved me the way that he did. So that’s what sticks with me, selfishly,” Greens said.

Green said Perry passed away from complications from brain swelling and other after effects of the physical stroke.

“There was absolutely a part of me that was really upset and disappointed, of course, that it was as serious [as] it was. Because people have strokes all the time. People don’t die from strokes all the time. And he was 52 years old at that point. He was young. So normally, people go through strokes and then they recover. It takes years sometimes, but they recover from them.”

He continued by saying, “There was a part of me with him, with the loss of him, where I felt like maybe that was the best thing to happen for him. Because Luke took pride in who he was. He was very quick-witted. He was very kind. He was very generous. And to have any of those things missing at all would have so severely affected him. I think for recovery possibly taking four years, or near there, it would have been really, really difficult for him. To me, he either had to be 100% or not. There was no middle ground.”

According to Fox News, at the time of Perry’s death, Green had recently battled stroke like symptoms.

“When I heard that he’d had a stroke. My first thought was, I just like went through this. I just went through, you know, all of the speech therapy, physical therapy, all the stuff you need to do. So, who better to help him through this than me? I literally am just coming out of this now. But then he passed”