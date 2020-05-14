Feeling nervous about returning to work? Here’s some advice

(CNN) -- An 8-year-old boy was rescued by his teen brother's quick thinking after going into cardiac arrest at home, his family says, following what doctors told them was a coronavirus-related condition.

Jayden Hardowar in Queens, New York, came down with a mild fever in late April and seemed to show he had recovered, his father told CNN's Anderson Cooper Wednesday. But shortly after, he came down with an upset stomach and three days later, collapsed.