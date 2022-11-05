CLEVELAND (WJW) — Who wants to be a billionaire? The record-breaking Powerball jackpot just keeps growing, and now the big prize is reaching astronomical levels.

Saturday, the winning Powerball numbers are going to announced for the now-jackpot of $1.6 billion, with a cash option of $782.4 million.

The winning numbers from Wednesday were:

02, 11, 22, 35, 60 and Powerball 23. The Power Play is 2X.

Every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, Powerball winning numbers are announced at 11 p.m.

The odds of winning the Powerball … well, we’re not sure you want to know the odds. Nonetheless, best of luck to all.

Find out more about the jackpot right here. And if you’re looking for more information about the Mega Millions, head here.