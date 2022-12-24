**Related Video Above: $1 million Powerball ticket recently sold in Lakewood.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Mega Millions jackpot just keeps going up and up, now climbing to the sixth largest in the game’s history.

This is the 11th time the largest prize has rolled above the half-billion mark, the lottery said, and it’s also reportedly the biggest jackpot ever seen in the last week of the year.

Tuesday night, the winning Mega Millions numbers are going to be announced for the now-estimated jackpot of $565 million, with a cash option of about $293.6 million.

The winning Mega Millions numbers from Friday were:

15, 21, 32, 38, 62, and the Mega Ball 8.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions … well, we’re not sure you want to know the odds. Nonetheless, best of luck to all. If no one wins Tuesday, the next drawing is Friday at 11 p.m.

Find out more about the jackpot right here.