Feeling lucky? Mega Millions jackpot grows

(WJW) — The Mega Millions jackpot is growing once again and nearing triple digits.

As it stands now, the estimated jackpot for Tuesday night’s drawing is $75 million (with a cash option of more than $50 million).

The last big winner scored the $426 million jackpot at the end of January in California.

Someone in Ohio got a piece of that jackpot, too, matching five of the winning numbers. The person won $3 million because the winning ticket included the optional Megaplier which was 3x.

There was a local connection to that Ohio winning ticket; it was sold at C’s Beverage & Deli on Broadview Road in Cleveland.

If you want to try your luck in the most recent Mega Millions jackpot, the next drawing is Tuesday night (Feb. 22) at 11 p.m. Drawings are also on Friday nights at 11 p.m.