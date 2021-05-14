Feeling lucky? Mega Millions jackpot grows to $430 million

(WJW) Are you feeling lucky? For the second time in Mega Millions history, the jackpot has grown to more than $400 million during the month of May.

Tonight’s Mega Millions drawing is worth $430 million or $291.1 million if you take the cash option.

No one matched all six numbers in Tuesday night’s $402 million dollar drawing. The numbers were 7,8,20,36, and 39 with the Mega Ball 22.

The last time someone hit the Mega Millions jackpot was February 16.

The odds of winning tonight’s jackpot are 292 million to one. Good luck!