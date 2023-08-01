*Above video is a recent story on how to avoid lottery scams*

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Are you feeling lucky? If so, Tuesday might be your day to play the lottery. The Mega Millions jackpot is over $1 billion for Tuesday night’s drawing!

After no winners in Friday night’s drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $1.05 billion.

Friday’s winning numbers were: 5, 10, 28, 52 and 63, with a gold Mega Ball of 18 and a 5x Megaplier.

The largest U.S. lottery prizes:

$2.04 billion (Powerball): Nov. 7, 2022; California

$1.586 billion (Powerball): Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee

$1.537 billion (Mega Millions): Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina

$1.348 billion (Mega Millions): Jan. 13, 2023; Maine

$1.337 billion (Mega Millions): July 29, 2022; Illinois

$1.08 billion (Powerball): July 19, 2023; California

$1.050 billion (Mega Millions): Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan

$910 million (est. Mega Millions): July 28, 2023

$768.4 million (Powerball): March 27, 2019; Wisconsin

$758.7 million (Powerball): Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts

The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was April 18. According to the Associated Press, this is only the fifth time in the history of the game that the grand prize has reached in to the billions.

The cash option for this jackpot is an estimated $464.2 million.