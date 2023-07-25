*Attached video: Watch out for lottery scammers online

(WJW) — After no winners in Friday night’s drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot is up to $820 million for the drawing on Tuesday.

Friday’s winning numbers were: 9, 40, 47, 50, 57 and gold Mega Ball 25. No tickets were sold hitting all those numbers for the estimated grand prize of $720 million.

Lottery players from five other states matched five of the six numbers to claim prize money, but there were no winning tickets sold in Ohio.

The $820 million jackpot is the fifth largest in Mega Millions history, according to a statement. The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was April 18.

The cash option for this jackpot is an estimated $422 million.