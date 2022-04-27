CLEVELAND (WJW) – The winning Powerball numbers were announced Wednesday night for the now-estimated jackpot of $454 million, with a cash option of $271.9 million million.

The winning numbers are: 11, 36, 61, 62, 68 and Powerball 4. The Power Play is 2X.

Winners can choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 payments over 29 years or a lump sum payment. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Drawings are live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

Find out more about the jackpot right here.