Feeling lucky? Here are Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers

(WJW) – The winning Powerball numbers were announced Wednesday night for the estimated jackpot of $630 million, with a cash prize value of more than $448 million.

It’s the seventh largest jackpot in Powerball history.

The winning numbers are 6, 14, 25, 33, 46 and Powerball 17. The Power Play is 2X.

The top prize has been growing since the last jackpot win in October, when a single ticket won a $699.8 million grand prize, according to a Powerball press release.

Find out more about the jackpot right here.

There was no winner in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, so that jackpot is at $278 million. The next drawing for that lottery is Friday night.