Feeling lucky? Here are the winning numbers for the Powerball jackpot worth $410 million

CLEVELAND (WJW) — All eyes were on the Powerball drawing Wednesday night after the jackpot climbed up to $410 million, which is the highest jackpot since March of 2019.
Here are the winning numbers: 1, 20, 22, 60, 66 and the Powerball number is 3.
The lucky winner can either take annual payments or a lump sum worth $316.4 million.
According to the Powerball, 2020 produced seven jackpot-winning tickets.
