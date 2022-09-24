CLEVELAND (WJW) — Is luck is on your side right now? The Powerball jackpot is up for grabs and just keeps growing.

Saturday, the winning Powerball numbers are going to be announced for the jackpot of $270 million, with a cash option of $145.5 million.

Wednesday’s winning numbers were:

06, 33, 34, 45, 54 and Powerball 07. The Power Play is 2X.

Every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, Powerball winning numbers are announced at 11 p.m.

The odds of winning the Powerball … well, we’re not sure you want to know the odds. Nonetheless, best of luck to all.

Find out more about the jackpot right here.