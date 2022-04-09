CLEVELAND (WJW) — Are you feeling like a winner? The Powerball jackpot is up for grabs and just keeps growing.

Tonight, the winning Powerball numbers are going to be announced for the jackpot of $268 million, with a cash option of $171 million.

Wednesday’s winning numbers were:

6, 42, 45, 47, 64 and Powerball 18. The Power Play is 3X.

Every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, Powerball winning numbers are announced at 11 p.m.

The odds of winning the Powerball … well, we’re not sure you want to know the odds. Nonetheless, best of luck to all.

