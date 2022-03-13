Feeling hungry for something different? Taco Bell adds new meal to menu

(WJW) — It’s difficult to lose an hour of sleep with the Daylight Saving time change, but maybe a new breakfast meal from Taco Bell will inspire you to get out of bed early.

The new Bell Breakfast Box for $5 includes a Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito with sausage, two Cinnabon Delights®, hash brown, and your choice of a coffee or medium fountain drink.

If you place your order before 11 a.m. and spend at least $1, you can get a Cinnabon® Delight Coffee for $.50. The offer is valid until March 17 and redeemable only via the Taco Bell mobile app for in-store/drive-thru pickup orders, at participating U.S. Taco Bell locations. Reward valid once per registered user.