ATLANTA (WJW) — After suffering what his daughter described as a “medical complication” last month, Jamie Foxx has taken to social media for the first time to thank well wishers.

“Appreciate all of the love!!! Feeling blessed,” he wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday afternoon.

Foxx is still at a Georgia-based medical facility and his going public comes after friend Charlie Mack asked for more prayers for the actor over the weekend.

“I come before you yet once again humbly asking please heal & restore our brotha @iamjamiefoxx stronger & better than before!!!,” Mack wrote on Instagram. “I have absolutely no shame in asking pleading & begging for your merciful healing powers over our brotha now in your time not ours for miracle. I must & will thank you in advance your gracious humble servant.”

People magazine said they confirmed the 55-year-old star was not on a movie set when the emergency took place on April 11 and that an ambulance was not used to transport him to the hospital.

The Academy Award-winning actor was in the state working on a Netflix film called “Back in Action,” which also stars Glenn Close and Cameron Diaz. While filming has resumed, Foxx has not been able to leave the hospital yet.

“We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy at this time,” Foxx’s daughter Corinne said on her Instagram account.

Foxx’s condition is not known at this time, but Wednesday, FOX TV announced that Nick Cannon is handling guest hosting duties for the upcoming season “Beat Shazam” as the actor continues to recover.