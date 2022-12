A closeup of a seismograph machine needle drawing a red line on graph paper depicting seismic and eartquake activity – 3D render

FOSTORIA, Ohio (WJW) — No, that clatter early Thursday morning was not Santa’s sleigh and his reindeer landing on your roof. It’s too early for that.

An earthquake was recorded in Ohio on Thursday.

Earthquake near Fostoria, Ohio earlier this morning https://t.co/HTrmYSuuxf pic.twitter.com/5wSB9oVPhn — Scott Sabol, Meteorologist CBM/CCM (@ScottSabolFOX8) December 22, 2022

The 2.5 magnitude earthquake was detected at 3:30 a.m. just outside of Fostoria, 8.6 km below the surface of the ground.

Anyone who felt the quake is encouraged to report it here.