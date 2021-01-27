Fee-free Beachwood restaurant delivery service extended

Editor’s Note: The video above is about a COVID-19 scam in Beachwood.

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – A fee-free food delivery service in Beachwood that was launched to help restaurants and residents is being extended.

Beachwood Delivers was started in December.

The city picks up the delivery fees for participating restaurants and hired the drivers for deliveries.

“As of January 10, our restaurants saved $5,879 with our fee-free service, compared against the 30-percent charged by third-party delivery apps,” said Beachwood Mayor Martin Horwitz, “and our customers saved an estimated $9,000 in menu upcharges, increased taxes, and service and delivery fees. With numbers like that, extending Beachwood Delivers through February was an easy decision.”

Beachwood residents can call ten participating restaurants (listed below) and place an order of $25 or more.

The restaurants will then call a city-contracted driver to deliver it.

The service will be available from 4 to 8 p.m. daily.

Last call for orders is 7:30 p.m.

The program was initially only expected to last a month.

It will now run until the end of February.

Participating restaurants:

Blu, the Restaurant (216) 831-5599

BOMBA Taco + Bar (216) 755-5907

Cedar Creek Grille (216) 342-5177

Giovanni’s Ristorante (216) 831-8625

Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse (216) 464-0688

Lindey’s Lake House (216) 342-5030

MarMar’s Pizza Kitchen (216) 316-3355

Tres Potrillos (216) 591-1202

Winking Lizard (216) 454-0380

Yours Truly (216) 464-4848