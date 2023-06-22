***Previous coverage above: Householder takes the stand during trial.***

COLUMBUS (WJW) – Federal prosecutors are pushing for former Speaker of the Ohio House Larry Householder to receive a near-max sentencing for his involvement in the state’s biggest bribery scandal.

Back in March, Householder and former state Republican Party Chairman Matt Borges were found guilty of accepting a $60 million bribe from FirstEnergy to pass a bailout bill for its nuclear plants.

Now, in court documents filed Thursday, federal prosecutors are requesting the court to sentence Householder to 16 to 20 years in prison.

“Such a sentence reflects the seriousness of the offense, will provide deterrence, and is consistent with the sentences imposed by other courts for similar conduct,” court documents said. “Such a sentence also will communicate to the public that the rule of law applies to everyone, including prominent public officials.”

He’s scheduled for sentencing on June 29.