Feds say Uniontown man wanted to make his wife ‘disappear’

UNIONTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Stark County is facing federal charges after investigators say he was plotting to have his wife killed.

Scott Allen Renninger, 52, was arrested Tuesday at his home in Uniontown.

According to the criminal complaint, Renninger told a confidential source last month that he wanted to make his wife “disappear.”

On Nov. 11, FBI agents recorded a call between Renninger and the source. They say Renninger said that he knew he would be under scrutiny “once it all goes down,” and he is prepared for it.

He also told the source that he had a $20,000 life insurance policy on his wife and discussed that amount as payment to handle her disappearance.

Investigators say Renninger was recorded as saying, “kind of want her to disappear…you know like if they never find her.”

Renninger is charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

