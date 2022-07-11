CLEVELAND – A federal investigation is ongoing to determine who sent letters with feces inside to 25 state Republican senators. Officials say the letters were mailed last week from the Cleveland area.

“It could have been anything at all, we just don’t know why anyone would do this,” said State Sen. Kristina Roegner, District 27 (R).

Roegner said she knows there have been several controversial issues lately, including Ohio’s Heartbeat Bill.

“I am always welcome to discussing any issue with anyone,” Roegner said. “I welcome it, and I know my colleagues in the Senate and House do as well, but there is a right way to do it through, emails, calls, texts, contact our office.”

None of the letters were delivered to the state senators. All of the letters were intercepted by Statehouse, Cleveland and Akron post offices before they reached the intended recipients.

“The good men and women that work at the post office and mail room , those were the ones that suffered from this biohazard that was sent through the mail,” Roegner said.

Officials with the Office of Public Affairs for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service sent the following statement, in part, to Fox 8:

“The Postal Inspection Service is investigating these incidents, along with other federal law enforcement partners. Since the investigation into these incidents is ongoing, we cannot provide any more information.”

It’s not known how long the investigation will take.

“I certainly hope that whoever did this will be caught and brought to justice, “ Roegner said.