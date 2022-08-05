ERIE COUNTY, Ohio – A former sergeant with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office has been federally indicted with a count of deprivation of rights.

According to a press release from the U.S. District Attorney’s office Adam Bess, 34, of Sandusky was indicted Thursday.

He is accused of choking a victim while acting under the color of law on or about November 1, 2021.

“The indictment states that Bess, acting as a law enforcement officer, willfully used unreasonable force on the victim,” the press release states.”

This case was investigated by the Toledo FBI and the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.