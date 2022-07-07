COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — All 25 Ohio Republican state senators were mailed letters with feces inside, according to Ohio Senate Press Secretary John Fortney.

All of the letters were intercepted by Statehouse, Cleveland and Akron post offices before they reached the intended recipients.

There is no clear motive at this time, according to investigators.

“The U.S. Postal Inspector is investigating this federal crime,” Fortney said. “The OHP has been notified, and as always, the safety of all 33 members of the Senate, their staff and statehouse employees remains a priority.”

Ohio Republican state senators:

Rob McColley District 1

Theresa Gavarone District 2

George F. Lang. District 4

Stephen A. Huffman. District 5

Niraj Antani. District 6

Steve Wilson. District 7

Louis W. Blessing, III. District 8

Bob Hackett District 10

Matt Huffman District 12

Nathan Manning District 13

Terry Johnson District 14

Stephanie Kunze District 16

Bob Peterson District 17

Jerry Cirino District 18

Andrew Brenner District 19

Tim Schaffer District 20

Mark Romanchuk District 22

Matt Dolan District 24

Bill Reineke District 26

Kristina Roegner District 27

Kirk Schuring District 29

Frank Hoagland District 30

Jay Hottinger District 31

Sandra O’Brien District 32

Michael Rulli District 33