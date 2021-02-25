World’s first Peppa Pig theme park coming to Legoland Florida in 2022

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — Get ready to squeal with joy! The world’s first Peppa Pig theme park is set to open at Florida’s LEGOLAND theme park in 2022.

The new addition to LEGOLAND will feature multiple rides, interactive attractions, live shows and water play area. There will be “muddy puddles” of course.

Guests will also have the chance to meet Peppa and her friends and family. More details about the rides will be announced this summer.

The standalone park will operate year-round.

Admission to the Peppa Pig theme park will require a separate ticket. Annual passes will get you access to other Legoland Florida parks and other Merlin Entertainments-owned properties. The passes will also be available as standalone memberships.

Peppa Pig is a popular British children’s cartoon that first aired in 2004. The 25-minute show revolves around its titular character, Peppa, a pig, and her family, and friends.