World record attempt at this weekend’s virtual Jingle Bell Run

(WJW) — The Jingle Bell Run is this weekend. It’s a virtual 5K — and you can do it anywhere it want.

Jingle Bell Run is trying to beat the world record for largest remote 5K in a 24-hour period, according to their website.

It’s $35 to take part and the money goes to the Arthritis Foundation of Northeast Ohio.

“Whether you want to run your favorite 5K route, challenge yourself to something new or get moving on your treadmill, you can strut your stuff and FEEL GOOD about DOING GOOD.”

Download the RunGo app on Android or iPhone to take part.

You can register, here.

Our own Gabe Spiegel will be taking part.