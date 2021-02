LAS VEGAS (WJW) — A Las Vegas traveler headed back home more than $302,000 richer and with a story to tell.

According to McCarran International Airport, a woman from Texas won the money Thursday while playing the Wheel of Fortune slot machine in the B Concourse.

Winner, winner, chicken dinner!

Megan H. of Flower Mound, Texas, won more than $302,000 yesterday playing the Wheel of Fortune slots in the B Concourse. Congratulations, Megan! #winning #luckylady pic.twitter.com/o1uyv84qgF — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) February 26, 2021

A video of the woman reacting to her win was shared on social media and retweeted by the airport.

The woman was seen clapping and jumping with both shock and excitement.

Check out this BIG win video from the B Gates today! 🙀

Stay tuned for the details! 💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵 https://t.co/pg3robcZ1d — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) February 25, 2021