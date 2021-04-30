Who is Kevin Love’s fabulous fiancée? Stefani Schaefer goes one-on-one with Kate Bock

CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8’s Own Stefani Schaefer spoke with Kate Bock, the fiancée of Cavaliers center Kevin Love, on Friday morning.

Kevin and Kate met back in 2016. They got engaged in January.

During the interview, Kate provided some cute insights into her relationship with Kevin. She also talked about the adventures they have had with their dog Vestry who has quite the social media following.

Additionally, Kate talked about her own journey, not only as a model but in the health and wellness industry.

She shared that during quarantine she and Kevin found ways to work both independently and together as they followed their passions within the health and wellness market.

Kate stole Kevin’s heart and now she’s stealing ours too! You can learn more about the future Mrs. Love by watching the full interview in the video above.