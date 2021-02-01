Where you can get heart-shaped pizza this Valentine’s Day

Heart shaped pizza with pepperoni, tomatoes, mozzarella, garlic and parsley composition on vintage wooden table background. Concept of romantic love for Valentines Day. Rustic style. Top view, flat lay.

(WJW) — Are you looking for a special way to celebrate Valentine’s Day during the coronavirus pandemic? Several pizza chains are selling heart-shaped pizzas that you can share with your significant other from the comfort of your own home.

Note: Many chains typically have heart-shaped pizza promotions for Valentine’s Day. FOX 8 has reached out to several pizza suppliers and is waiting to hear back. This list will be updated as more promotions are released.

Here’s a look at where you can get a heart-shaped pizza this Valentine’s Day:

Buca di Beppo

On February 14, customers who add “to go” items to their Buca di Beppo online order will receive a free, heart-shaped pizza.

The promotion is not valid with any other offers or discounts. Customers can only receive one heart-shaped pizza per order. The promotion excludes dine-in customers, banquet and group menus, and catering.

Courtesy: Bucca di Beppo

California Pizza Kitchen

California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) is offering to make any of your favorite CPK pizzas on special heart-shaped thin crust from February 10-14 at no extra cost.

CPK is also offering its “Sweet Deal” package again this year. The $35 bundle is available February 12-16. The deal allows customers to select one appetizer, two entrees, and a dessert.

Lou Malnati’s

Popular Chicago pizza restaurant Lou Malnati’s is offering heart-shaped pizza packages.

These packages can be purchased on Amazon and include one heart-shaped cheese and one round sausage Chicago-style deep dish pizza. The package sells for $66.99.

The restaurant bakes the pizzas and freezes them. Customers must reheat them in their ovens.

Papa John’s

Some Papa John’s locations will be offering heart-shaped one-topping pizzas this year.

The chain also reminds customers that they sell several sides that could be included with the order as an “added romantic treat,” such as their Double Chocolate Chip Brownies or Cinnamon Pull Aparts.

Some Papa John’s locations also offer heart-shaped pizzas for other special occasions. You are encouraged to contact your local Papa John’s for more information.

Courtesy: Papa John’s