WATCH: Nursing home staff helps 79-year-old man make first-ever snow angel

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (WJW) — A 79-year-old skilled nursing resident’s dream finally came true!

According to Franciscan Villa, an assisted living facility in Oklahoma, Edward Trejo made his first snow angel on Friday.

Trejo grew up in California and hadn’t ever seen snow of that magnitude before.

He had told staff that he always dreamed of making a snow angel, so a few of the facility’s caretakers helped him outside and into the snow. He then started making angels in the snow.

Franciscan Villa provided video of Trejo’s magical moment to FOX 8.

Edward Trejo’s snow angel (Courtesy: Franciscan Villa)

The nursing home says Trejo called his relatives in California afterward to tell them all about his experience.

Next, Trejo wants to build a snowman.