Watch: Avon Lake eagles Stars and Stripes have a new egg in their nest

AVON LAKE, Ohio — Stars and Stripes, the eagles who nest near Avon Lake‘s Redwood Elementary School, have a new egg.

Spotted Tuesday night around 10 p.m., the Avon Lake City Schools reported, the parents have already gotten down to the business of protection and keeping the egg warm and toasty. This isn’t the pair’s first foray into parenthood, as seen on the live eagle nest camera feed over the years.

Last May, the elementary school held a naming contest for the birds’ two baby eagles, with the monikers Freedom and Glory selected.

Eagles normally lay two or three eggs a couple days apart, so more could be on the way.

Check out all the action, and see what you can spy, in the live eagle camera below: