WAKEMAN, Ohio (WJW) — The Wakeman Fire District spread some holiday joy throughout the village.

A FOX 8 viewer captured video of Wakeman’s fire trucks roaring through the community on Easter Sunday with a special guest — The Easter Bunny!

According to the fire department’s Facebook page, firefighters paraded the Easter Bunny throughout the community all week, stopping at different neighborhoods each day.

The parades began on Monday, April April and concluded on Easter Sunday morning.