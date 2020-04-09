Waffle House offers its waffle mix online, sells out within 4 hours

The popular restaurant chain, which like many closed its stores due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, announced Wednesday that it sold out of bags of its waffle mix just four hours after they became available for purchase. (CNN Photo)

(CNN) — Popular restaurant chain Waffle House, which closed its stores due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, announced Wednesday that it sold out of bags of its waffle mix just four hours after they became available for purchase.

The restaurant began selling the mix so people could make the popular food while at home during their self-quarantines.

Many Waffle House lovers tweeted their sadness at the brand, requesting a restock.

Each order of the Waffle House Waffle Mix comes with three bags of mix, with each bag being enough for five to six waffles, the restaurant says on its website. Bags are priced at $20 per order, plus shipping.

Unfortunately, fans will have to add their own chocolate chips and make their own hash browns — smothered and covered, of course.

Waffle House said on Twitter that its mix should be available again in about a week.

Prior to the pandemic, Waffle House already had an online store, where they sell products like their house coffee, mugs and shirts.