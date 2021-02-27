Video: Avon Lake eagles Stars and Stripes welcome a second egg to their nest

AVON LAKE, Ohio — A second egg has been spotted in the eagle nest near Avon Lake‘s Redwood Elementary School.

Earlier this week, parents Stars and Stripes welcomed their first egg to the nest, keeping it nice and protected. Saturday, around 7 p.m., nest watchers reported seeing a second egg gleaming up from the twigs.

This isn’t the pair’s first foray into parenthood, as seen on the live eagle nest camera feed over the years.

Last May, the elementary school held a naming contest for the birds’ two baby eagles, with the monikers Freedom and Glory selected.

Eagles normally lay two or three eggs a couple days apart, so perhaps one more could be on the way?!

The live eagle camera below offers up all of the details: