Trooper gifts boy new Steph Curry shoes after basketball video goes viral

A Delaware State Trooper gifted a young boy a new pair of Steph Curry basketball shoes earlier this week.

The thoughtful gift came after Trooper Morris received viral attention for a video he shared on social media of him playing basketball with children in his community.

In that video, Morris makes a jump shot and a young boy is heard saying, “That’s Curry, that’s Curry.”

After the video went viral, Morris brought the boy a special surprise.

“My video is going viral because of you, you know that right? You is the man, everybody is talking about how you is the man, the best hype man ever. You’re the reason my video went viral. So I wanted to gift you with something,” Morris said as he handed the boy the gift. “Do you remember when I hit the jump shot and turn around? ‘Curry.’ Since you was my hype man, I’m going to be your hype man right now.”

The boy also found money stuffed inside one of the shoes.

Morris posted a video of the interaction on Instagram: