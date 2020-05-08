Tips for protecting your plants ahead of frigid weekend temps

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It might be spring, but winter-like weather is still knocking on our doors. Our weekend forecast includes temps in the 40s and a chance of lake effect snow. So, what does this mean for your garden?

Noelle Akin, Director of Education at Petitti Garden Centers, joined Natalie Herbick on New Day Cleveland Friday morning to offer tips for protecting your plants ahead of this weekend’s frigid blast.

Akin says that Northeast Ohioans should have no problems with their hearty plants, such as perennials, trees and shrubs. These plants are designed to withstand changes in weather and temperature.

However, gardeners need to take action to protect their more delicate plants.

Akin says that your annuals — petunias, zinnias, marigolds, etc. — are warm weather crops. They were grown in a temperature controlled greenhouse and don’t do well in cold temperatures.

If you haven’t planted them yet, then you should not take them outside. Keep them in their container or hanging basket and care for them in your garage until you plant them.

If you have already planted ahead of the average last crop date, which in Northeast Ohio is May 15, then you need to cover your annuals ahead of the cold and snow.

You can learn more about protecting your plants on the Petitti Garden Centers website.

Petitti’s has 9 locations across Northeast Ohio. All locations are currently open, operating on the following schedule: Monday – Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

More on Petitti Garden Centers, here.